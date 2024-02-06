Ava Raine has been threatened with harm due to the speculation of The Rock facing Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40.

The backlash surrounding the rumored WrestleMania 40 match between Roman Reigns and the Rock has caused certain WWE fans to take things too far. Ava Reign, daughter of The Rock and a talented WWE superstar in her own right, competes on the NXT brand. She recently took to her Twitter/X account, urging people to refrain from involving her in any issues they may have with her father.

death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

“can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW…death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr”

Many WWE fans are up in arms as it appears that WWE star Cody Rhodes was on a path to face off in a rematch with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 following his victory in the Men's Royal Rumble on January 27th. However, on the February 2nd edition of Smackdown, Rhodes appeared to defer to The Rock, allowing him a pathway to challenge Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The bout between two is seen as a dream matchup, with The Rock being Reigns's cousin as well as their respective statures in the history of professional wrestling.

However, fans are up in arms over what they appear to be Cody Rhodes being denied his opportunity to compete against Reigns again and “finish his story”. Throughout the weekend, WWE fans took to social media to express their displeasure and make the topic “We Want Cody” trend.

However, for fans who are indeed angered at the apparent change of plans and are respectfully expressing their displeasure, there are some others that are crossing the line.