After a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against WWE and executive Vince McMahon, TKO Group released a statement on the matter.

Vince McMahon might be the man that made the WWE great in the last few decades, but he's also been a controversy magnet. Even before his “retirement”, the former CEO of the company was involved in multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and was the target of allegations. Now, a new lawsuit against McMahon emerged, one that is somehow more depraved than the previous suits.

Now, the current owners of the WWE have released a statement about the Vince McMahon sexual misconduct lawsuit. TKO Group released a statement saying that they are taking these matters seriously, and that they will be looking into the matter. It's also worth noting that statement reiterates that McMahon does NOT have control of the WWE, per ESPN.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” TKO Group said. “While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team's tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant's horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

The lawsuit comes from one Janel Grant, who said that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order to keep her job. This reportedly included her taking part in disgusting sexual acts and private photos and videos of her being passed around the company. The lawsuit also names the WWE and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis as defendants.

WWE's sexual misconduct history

The WWE has had a long and troubled history with sexual misconduct and misogyny, in large part due to the environment that McMahon had created. It wasn't just McMahon: other old-timers such as Ric Flair have been accused of sexual misconduct (The Plane Ride From Hell being the prime example). Times have changed since then, with female talents (both wrestlers and backstage talent) being treated much better. However, that does not change the heinous things that happened in the past.

McMahon is no longer the CEO of the WWE, but he is the Executive Chairman of the TKO group. Vinny Mac stepped down from the company a few years ago after he was once again implicated in a sexual misconduct lawsuit. McMahon was succeeded by Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the creative head of the WWE and by Nick Khan as the president of the company. Based on how the TKO Group's statement was worded, there's a strong possibility that McMahon might be on his way out, whether he wants to or not.