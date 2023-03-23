A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 less than two weeks away, WWE should theoretically be using as much of its television programming as possible to hype up matches scheduled for “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

It makes sense, right? While the show will undoubtedly be packed and millions will be tuning in from around the world to watch the match, why not book segments with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and The Usos in order to deepen the storyline and really showcase what folks should expect from the show.

However, there is one match that has been noticeably absent from “The Road to WrestleMania” that hasn’t been lost on fans of WWE: Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley. Asked if he’d heard anything about the match on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer laid out everything he knows about the match and whether or not it’s still even planned for the show of shows.

“Man, nobody knows what’s going on there,” Meltzer said via Ringside news. “Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night [during RAW]. Not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night.

“I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything, but he was supposed to be at the show Friday night. So whatever it is, it’s a health issue, and the health issue hasn’t cleared up yet, and you know if they were confident that it was, they would at least have Bobby Lashley out there doing promos and stuff.”

Well, that’s certainly not encouraging. If Wyatt isn’t on SmackDown this Friday in one form or another, it’s worth wondering if his future in WWE isn’t as bright as it looked back in October.