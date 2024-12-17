When he initially broke out onto the WWE main roster scene and especially after the desolation of The Shield, few fans thought Roman Reigns was going to become the promotion's next great star.

Sure, someone was going to have to take up the mantle for John Cena, especially as he became more and more involved in the Hollywood acting game, but goodness, he wasn't even the most popular member of his faction, so the idea of turning him into the next Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just because of their familial ties didn't sit right with the fans booing him on the regular.

And yet, if you as Paul “Triple H” Levesque about his initial opinions on the “Tribal Chief,” which Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart did on their The Roomates Show podcast, the answer couldn't be any more different, with “The Game” recalling a conversation with Dusty Rhodes that laid out much of his future success in the squared circle.

“The first time I ever met Roman Reigns, I had just taken over and started what would become our developmental system, and he had just transitioned over from football to being in our developmental system. The first day I met him, I sat down with him for 20 minutes just to get to know him a little bit,” Levesque explained via Fightful.

“Walked out of the interview and, at the time, Dusty Rhode was working in developmental with me, I walked up to Dusty and said, ‘If that kid is not the biggest star we ever have in ten years, I don’t know what we’re doing. Holy sh*t. He has everything.’ When he walked in the room, you couldn’t help but look at him and go, ‘Who is that?’ He has an innate X-factor charisma. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it’s the guy you don’t see it in them, ‘He’s good. He’s athletic. He’s this and that,’ but it’s really the character stuff. Sometimes it clicks, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Now granted, as many WWE fans of the late-Vince McMahon era will happily attest, Reigns' success is reliant on having good writing to back him up, as when he was spitting off lines straight out of a Looney Tunes skit or being forced to eat dog food, he wasn't exactly popular. Still, part of opportunity is taking advantage of what you are given, and when Reigns accepted a chance to turn heel alongside Paul Heyman, he ran with it to an incredible degree, turning in the performance of a lifetime with The Bloodline and becoming a Hall of Fame-caliber performer over his expansive run with the Universal Championship.

Was the road a little more winding than even Levesque might have expected? Sure, but in the end, he got there, and frankly, that's all that really matters.