After taking a massive verbal beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, The Usos were looking for a fight when they went backstage on Smackdown and found one in the form of members of WWE’s new super-faction the lWo, Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, who were joking around in Spanish and rubbed the brothers the wrong way.

Sitting down for an interview with Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, Vega explained where the confusion lay between the two factions while also giving one final shout-out to the crowd in Puerto Rico at Backlash.

“It was more of a misunderstanding than a run-in,” Zelina Vega told Morant. “Listen, you’re talking about the best night of my career and that’s exactly what we’re talking about but Cruz (del Toro) used the word ‘uso’ which means use. So, I’m sure in their mind, I’m sure they heard it and thought ‘Uso’ they were laughing about their very unfortunate situation but we had nothing to do about that. Noting in our minds was thinking Uso and to make fun of them, so how they took it is their own problem.”

With the match already booked, Morant asked how Vega is going to get her guys ready for action against a very angry set of Fatu brothers. Fortunately for the lWo, you don’t have to get ready if you stay ready, as Vega explained to Morant.

“Listen, lWo is ready for anything, we made sure that everybody knows that,” Vega said. “We’re ready for any situation and unfortunately, they go tied in with us, and we’re gonna make sure that they know that lWo is not scared of anybody period.”

Will lWo be able to teach The Usos a lesson in respect, and basic Spanish? Or will Jimmy and Jey use their anger as fuel to steamroll the former NXT standouts? Fans will find out next week on SmackDown.