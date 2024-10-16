Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for roughly six months, securing the strap from Roman Reigns in the Night 2 main event of the “Showcase of the Immortals” at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Since that fateful evening, Rhodes has defended the belt six times, defeating AJ Styles Logan Paul, AJ Styles, again, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa, again, in a Steel Cage match on television and has sold millions of dollars in merch as WWE's new red, white, and blue babyface hero.

And yet, in the opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, his title reign is just sort of lacking something to really take it over the top, as he gave the run a six out of ten as it approaches the 200-day mark on his Off The Top podcast.

“The babyface run, one to ten, I think it’s six. He’s trying so hard… to be a babyface and to be a babyface champion of the company, that’s a lot of pressure. That’s a lot of work,” Rikishi explained via Fightful. “You shake hands and kiss babies, all that stuff, and in the meantime, you got so much responsibility on your back as being the face of the company. You’re trying to be the best role model, I guess, or champion during the time.”

So what would Rikishii suggest be done differently to really heat up Rhodes like his nephew, Reigns? Well, Rikishi had an idea there, too, and *spoiler alert* it's not exactly original.

Rikishi wants to see Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE

Breaking down how he would book the “American Nightmare” to maximize his effectiveness on the national stage, Rikishi boldly declared that he would love to see Cody Rhodes turn heel, making him a sort of modern-day Million Dollar Man where he uses his riches, suites, and pedigree to put others down.

“Again, Cody’s a great worker. But for me, I just feel like he can be a better heel. I feel that. He can be a h*ll of a heel. He’s that guy with the suave look, and he’s a white boy. Come on. He’s got the suits on. It’s almost like a Million Dollar Man type of vibe, a new era Million Dollar Man. But just that heatseeker type, like, ‘When I tell you to do something, do it. Here’s your tip right here.’ Throw them 50 cents or something. Because it’s so easy,” Rikishi noted.

“When you look at, for me, so easy to hate him when you’re watching him. He does a lot of good stuff, but I think nowadays, to get heat, you gotta know how to move theatrical. You gotta know how to move emotional people to get them in that vibe when you’re controlling these people by even just a staredown. But yeah, Cody, I don’t think he’s comfortable being a babyface. I think he does everything fantastic in the ring, but it’s just something about that kid. The day he turns heel, I’m gonna be really happy for him because now he just gonna let loose on everybody.”

Is Rikishi right on the money? Yes, but frankly, he isn't the only prominent voice suggesting that Rhodes could shine as a villain, as Paul Heyman, Bully Ray, and even Rhodes himself have noted how good of a heel he could be if he really leaned into it. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be Rhodes' goal at the moment, as he instead wants to become John Cena 2.0… which, if you really think about it, is pretty spot on, as “The Face That Runs the Place” never wanted to turn heel either.