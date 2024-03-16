Though he hasn't been a member of the WWE Universe in a minute, now opting to split his time between New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA, and a hosting gig at Busted Open Radio, few people know the inner workings of what's going on in The Fed better than Nic Nemeth, aka the Superstar formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.
Using his newfound freedom to discuss the Superstars of the future in an appearance at For The Love of Wrestling, Nemeth was asked who he thinks has next within the WWE Universe and revealed that, based on his limited experience in NXT, there's a certain son of a Steiner who could have a long and incredible run on either RAW or SmackDown moving forward.
“I went to NXT for about a month and a half, maybe two years ago, and I got to work with Bron Breakker. They said, ‘This kid's got a h*ll of a future. Let's see how it goes out there.' I got in the ring with him, [and he's an] absolute sweetheart, hardworking, nice, humble. I got to help him on a few things and we got to have some good matches,” Nic Nemeth explained on Busted Open Radio via WrestleZone.
“Everyone always asks me, ‘Who do you like? What's going on?' I go, ‘I famously don't watch wrestling, [but] man, I was in the ring with this young kid Steiner in NXT, and I really think there's something there really big.' Not just like, ‘Oh, you're good.' Everybody's good. When you see that mindset and that attack speed linebacker, and then you start seeing the brain process start happening too, I go, man, that's the future. He's got a long one if it all works out.”
You know, if you're looking to find the next big thing in WWE on the NXT roster right now, Bron Breakker is a pretty safe bet, as he's got the technical abilities, the familial pedigree, and a spot on SmackDown already locked up heading into WrestleMania 40. Sure, there's Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, and a few other names of not, if you want the safest bet in the business, Breakker is probably it.
Nic Nemeth reveals who were his best friends in WWE.
Elsewhere in his appearance at For The Love of Wrestling, Nic Nemeth was asked about his friendships within the WWE Universe and who he keeps up with to this day.
Unsurprisingly, the former “Showoff” actually made plenty of friends, including a few he's worked with on the indies since his release.
“I tended to gravitate toward people who were trying to jump out of the box and make things happen. So The Miz was always trying to do something different, out of the box, get noticed on a different show just to get some more eyes on a WWE match for him or something. John Morrison doing the craziest stuff and stunts and movies,” Nic Nemeth said via WrestleZone.
“Zack Ryder, or Matt Cardona, was basically spearheading the YouTube start of WWE, which is insane. Because of him, WWE got a YouTube deal and now everyone's online. That's so crazy to me. But just people who always wanted more. We would come to work and we would work hard and like, ‘What else can do? What are we missing?'
“We all just gravitated toward each other because we wanted more and we wanted to do it ourselves and just find a way of breaking through that glass ceiling of not gold circle people that you know, you're not hand-picked — except for Miz. We all loved doing that extra stuff and we all gravitated toward each other I think.”
Asked specifically about his relationship with The Miz, Nemeth celebrated his efforts on the screen and off of it, as he was always trying to excel regardless of the situation.
“Working with The Miz is easily the worst thing anyone could ever do at any point, but at least I don't have to live with him. That's on Maryse. No, Miz is awesome. He goes above and beyond, we've mentioned that,” Nemeth joked.
“He always went above and beyond to make something special or better, so we would always try and out-do each other because for a little while we were competing for a certain spot. Eventually he got it handed to him, which is fine. But he's just someone who works so hard and he's a friend of yours, so you can punch him just a little bit harder makes it that much sweeter I think.”
Could Nemeth eventually meet The Miz again outside of AEW? I mean, probably not, as the “A-Lister feels like a borderline lock to spend his entire career in WWE, but hey, there's life outside of wrestling, right? Maybe they could share the stage at one of Nemeth's comedy shows moving forward.