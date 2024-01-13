Aldis remains ahead of Heyman.

After landing his client in a tough spot on the first SmackDown of 2024, with Roman Reigns now set to face off against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Fourway at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Paul Heyman looked to make an impact on the WWE Universe, disrupting the first match on the show between Cameron Grimes and Grayson Waller in order to show Nick Aldis who really runs the Blue Brand.

Walking down to the ring to the boos of the crowd, Heyman demanded a microphone and cut into the audience, letting them know exactly why they wouldn't be watching the opening match of the show as advertised.

“I would appreciate it if you directed your jeers elsewhere; we’re not the bad guys here! The bad guy is that villainous James Bond wannabe right there, Nick Aldis,” Paul Heyman told the crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska. “Nick Aldis put your Tribal Chief in a Fatal Fourway match at the Royal Rumble, where it’s practically guaranteed that the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the World will be lost by Roman Reigns. So that doesn’t make Jimmy Uso the bad guy. That doesn’t make Solo the bad guy. It certainly doesn’t make their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, the bad guy, nor the Wise Man, Paul Heyman, the bad guy. The bad guy in this situation is Aldis. Nick Aldis.”

Does Heyman have a point? Is WWE making a mistake booking Reigns for a Fatal Fourway match at the Royal Rumble? Or is it a shrewd decision by WWE Creative, as it allows for not one, not two, but three of the top babyfaces on SmackDown to be utilized on the show without fans being angry that they didn't win the Rumble? Either way, Aldis did have an answer for the former ECW booker, and the results were not particularly pleasing for The Bloodline.

Nick Aldis flexed his muscles on Paul Heyman and The Bloodline.

Marching down to the ring to restore order to his show, Nick Aldis faced off against Paul Heyman and reminded the “Wise Man” why he's confident in the position he's in. While a weaker man may have folded to the demands of The Bloodline, Heyman, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, stood tall against his much shorter foil and let him know that he's not going to make things any easier for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa if they continue to disrupt his show.

“First of all, disabuse yourself of the notion that this is a conversation between two equals because it isn’t. The Fatal Fourway match at the Royal Rumble that’s a done deal. This is the second match in as many weeks that has been ruined by the Bloodline. It will not happen again. And the Bloodline, you can’t ruin the main event of tonight’s show because tonight in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Bloodline are in the main event of tonight’s show. Lincoln, Nebraska, you braved the cold to come and join us here tonight so tonight, you get the Phenomenal AJ Styles, teaming with LA Knight, teaming with Randy Orton, and they will take on all three members of the Bloodline: Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns.”

“You know as well as I know, Roman Reigns is not here in Lincoln, Nebraska tonight,” Paul Heyman responded.

“You’re right,” Aldis noted. “Roman Reigns has once again started something that he doesn’t seem to want to finish. So, the Bloodline, you have until the main event of tonight’s show to find a third man if you like. And if not, well then I guess, it’s a three-on-two handicap match. Good luck, Mr. Heyman.”

Unfortunately for Heyman, his best efforts were in vain, and he was unable to find a third performer to help his cause, as there simply isn't a member of the WWE Universe who wants to work with The Bloodline anymore. While he had another idea, attacking Randy Orton to turn the match into a traditional tag team match, in the end, that didn't work either, as the “Viper” got back into the ring after a short time back in medical and ultimately secured the win for the faction with an RKO.

Is Reigns about to get overpowered at the Royal Rumble, with all three of his foes banding together to demolish the “Tribal Chief?” Or will the rivalry between Knight and Styles prove the necessary rift that keeps the match fair-ish, allowing Reigns to continue to march towards yet another headlining spot at WrestleMania 40? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.