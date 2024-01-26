This IC Champ wants Vince gone ⬇️

When news broke that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee filed suit in the United States District Court of Connecticut against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the company as a whole, it set the professional wrestling world on fire.

Over the course of the 67-page filing and an article from the Wall Street Journal that accompanied it, the prosecution went into graphic detail about how WWE was run under Mr. McMahon's control, which can be best described as sickening, with allegations of vulgarity, corrosion, non-consensual acts, and even sex trafficking levied at the long-time wrestling promoter.

While at this point, the allegations were just that, that didn't stop fans from all over the world from demolishing the former promoter, with more than a few asserting that he, Lauurinaitis, and Brock Lesnar, who was similarly mentioned in the suit as having negotiated the adult services – among other things – of a plaintiff that was only not followed through due to inclement weather, should be in jail for their actions.

One such fan of professional wrestling who wholeheartedly believes that Mr. McMahon should never be allowed to hold a position of power in the WWE Universe again is former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm, who, in an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez, let it be known that he believes Vince Jr. should be in a courtroom, not on the TKO Board of Directors from this point on.

“Look, I was one of the few people who said he needed to be gone when the story first broke, and I was outspoken about him being allowed back into the office and being allowed back at shows when he came back,” Lance Storm told fans of WOL. “And when he came back, I stopped watching the product and just recently started seeing some of the shows out of necessity. This is, you know, when you were reading the account of how this started, it's like, that's classic sexual predator stuff, to find someone down on their luck and start grooming them and bending them to your will. Like, not only should he be booted off the board, take his keys away, bar him from going to shows, and I think there needs to be a legitimate cleaning house of anyone who covered anything up who knew about this. Like this is absolutely disgusting, disgustingly horrible, and he needs to be gone and done and I hope there's criminal charges if any of this is even remotely true, which, with there being so many NDAs and a long list of things, is like, I can't fathom how it isn't.”

To Storm's credit, he has been remarkably consistent in his feelings towards his former boss, with the Wrestling Observer contributor giving up on watching the weekly product out of a personal protest to Mr. McMahon's involvement in the business after the allegations came to life. Will fans follow suit now that it's abundantly clear that TKO is still employing a predator? Maybe they will, maybe they won't, but with the Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, it's safe to say this drama isn't going away any time soon, especially since it doesn't look like McMahon plans to back down any time soon.

Vince McMahon, TKO release statements on the recent allegations.

As the professional wrestling world debates what should happen to Vince McMahon moving forward, the Executive Chairman of TKO released a statement of his own, blasting Janel Grant's lawsuit for being filled with “lies and obscene made-up instances.”

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself,” Vince McMahon's spokesman told Variety.



TKO, too, weighed in on the lawsuit, informing fans and shareholders alike that Mr. McMahon not only has no involvement with WWE's day-to-day operations but that they plan to take the allegations against him very seriously

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” TKO stated. “While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

What does this lawsuit mean for the future of WWE? Could TKO look to rid themselves of the brand? Could Netflix pull out of their new $5 billion deal to broadcast RAW? And what about Mr. McMahon himself? Will he be allowed to stay in a position of power as hands-off as it may be, or will they look to remove him from his position in order to save face ahead of one of the biggest shows of the year? Fans will have to wait and see how this one shakes out.