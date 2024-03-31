When Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews began dating, they were in a very different place.
It was 2022, the pandemic was slowing down but not fully finished, and after being a mainstay of WWE for years, Matthews had to put his time as Buddy Murphy in the rearview in order to reinvent himself as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black and Brody King.
And as for Ripley? Well, she'd earned her accolades too but was far from the future face of Monday Night RAW, who looks primed to become the longest-reigning woman's champion in WWE history.
Oh, how the times have changed.
So what, you may ask, is it like to work for two very different companies in the midst of one performer being pushed to the moon while the other is sort of stuck in the middle of the pack? Well Logan Paul decided to ask Ripley that very question on ImPaulsive and was left with a very interesting answer that any fan of sports, wrestling or otherwise, will appreciate.
“No, not really. He knows Mami is always on top. He loves it. It doesn’t make him feel a negative way. He’s happy for me and he knows how far I can go in this company and how far his limitations are as well,” Rhea Ripley told Logan Paul via Fightful. “It’s a male-dominated sport. There are only so many females in it. If you really show you’re different and connect with the crowd in a certain way, you’re going to skyrocket to the top. For him, he’s been in WWE, he’s been wrestling for over ten years, maybe 15. He knows in WWE, he hit a peak, and in AEW, he’s doing well, and it’s slowly growing. House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he knows at the end of the day, the platform that I’m on, this might make people mad, but it’s obviously higher. He doesn’t get threatened by that. I take his word, and I trust him. He’s very comfortable in what he’s doing and who I am. He also loves to help me along the way and help me grow, which is what a relationship is. If I’m winning, he’s winning.”
Do you know what? In a way, that's actually a pretty sweet sentiment from the “Eradicator,” as Matthews could be jealous of her success, but instead, he's proud to see her continue to shine as one of WWE's top performers. Granted, some of that may be related to Ripley's frequent trips to the pay window helping to elevate the couple's financial situation, but ultimately, both performers are living their dreams, which, in the end, is seemingly enough to keep the duo happy professionally.
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 24, 2024
Rhea Ripley talks about her social media strategy.
Elsewhere in her appearance on ImPaulsive, Rhea Ripley reflected on her social media activities, which aren't as active as some Superstars but is notable for what she chooses to share. Though Ripley isn't a fan of social media as a whole, she does enjoy using it in her own unique way, which may rub some fans in a weird way.
“To be honest, I don’t think about it too much. I hate social media. I’m sorry. I’m someone that is so against social media, but it’s such a great platform for what we do, so we need it. When I’m home, I try to relax,” Rheap Ripley told Logan Paul via Fightful. “Buddy has me used to coming home and turning my work brain off a little bit so I can relax. I went through a whole stage when I first came here when it was always work, work, work, and I was never relaxing. He helps me relax. Every now and again, I do go on social media and I like checking it out and seeing the fan stuff and sharing it. When it comes to my post, I’ll just find a photo where…my brain works in a weird way where I think of the cheekiest PG but non-PG thing to post, and it’s the first thing that pops into my head. ‘Yup, sick.’ It’s something that connects well with my audience.”
Say what you will about what Ripley chooses to post, as she did get in some trouble for posting a fan picture a few months back on her Instagram Story that had some NSFW implacations, in the end, she is one of WWE's most popular social media stars and as a result, they're going to want her to post, even if the content isn't always to her liking.