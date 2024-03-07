After securing a pair of fantastic wins at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch now find themselves on a crash course toward each other at WrestleMania 40, set up to work a premier match with the Woman's World Championship on the line.
Will the match main event either night of WrestleMania 40 in South Philadelphia? Unfortunately no, probably not; while both Ripley and Lynch have lobbied for a spot at the top of the show, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins versus The Rock and Roman Reigns almost certainly main-eventing Night 1 and the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship a lock to headline Night 2, there simply doesn't appear to be a top spot for the duo on either night of the show. Still, that doesn't mean Ripley and Lynch can't turn in an incredible show in 2024, with the potential to steal the show once more a la the former's efforts last spring in Los Angeles.
Discussing her forthcoming match with Lynch in an appearance on Gorilla Position, Ripley celebrated the challenge of besting “The Man,” pushing the envelope in order to ensure the story being told is on-par with the quality of their in-ring efforts.
“Yeah, of course. The whole build towards a match is the story beforehand. With no story, yes, you can still have a great match. I mean, going off of myself and Charlotte at WrestleMania last year, the match itself was absolutely phenomenal. The story building up, it was lacking in some places. So I feel like going into WrestleMania 40, the whole main thing is the story and the build-up, to build this match so it can be even bigger than what we expect,” Rhea Ripley told Gorilla Position via Fightful.
“Yes, I want to have a fantastic match, and I feel like putting Becky and I in there would make such a perfect combination for a fantastic match. We have great chemistry, we wrestled each other in NXT until Shayna Baszler and her little goon squad caused the DQ, and I thought that was going fairly well. We've both grown so much since then as well. So I know that we're not gonna disappoint when it comes to that match, but I feel like the buildup towards WrestleMania 40 is where it's gonna really be as well.”
With roughly a month left before the opening bell of WrestleMania 40, can Lynch and Ripley craft the sort of storyline that forces WWE to give them an even bigger spotlight at the “Showcase of the Immortals?” Sure thing, fans of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens basically made WWE put their match against The Usos in the main event last year due to their exceptional storytelling, and the show was better off for putting its top storyline in that top spot as a result. If Lynch and Ripley can get the hype up to that same level, an ask that's easier said than done, who knows? Maybe they, too, could elevate their match to a higher level, too.
Tommaso Ciampa is a big fan of Becky Lynch's new book.
Speaking of Becky Lynch, while her main focus has to be on WrestleMania 40, she will also be pulling double duty in order to help promote her first-ever book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, which comes out roughly two weeks before her match against Rhea Ripley.
While a few excerpts have come out to get fans excited about the book, the greatest endorsement thus far comes from another member of the WWE Universe, Tommaso Ciampa, who read the book on a fight recently and gave it major props on his Instagram account.
“We all have our own story to tell. And none tell it better than Becky. I've read countless wrestling books over the years. No joke, I'd put Becky's book up there with my absolute favorites (Foley and Jericho, to be exact). She had a copy with her this weekend, and I asked if I could read it on our charter flight Sunday night. The two hours passed by in a blink,” Tommaso Ciampa wrote on social media.
“Then, before leaving RAW, Becky surprised me by gifting me the book (her own copy!) and she even signed it with a message to Willow (I love that Willow gets to grow up surrounded by so many superwomen). One of my favorite things about this business is the fact that every wrestler has such a unique path. Lots of very relatable experiences and life lessons in this book. The content is so real and raw… self-doubt, mental health, passion, triumph… it's just great stuff.”
Welp, there you go, folks; Ciampa is a huge fan of Lynch's book, and if you like wrestling writing, maybe you should pre-order a copy to see what all the hype is about, too.
Becky Lynch's wholesome reaction to Tommaso Ciampa purchasing her book pic.twitter.com/yEKHEFAISC
— WrestleSR (@wrestle_sr) March 6, 2024