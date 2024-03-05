When CM Punk made his triumphant return at Survivor Series last fall after the culmination of the Men's WarGames match, it effectively overshadowed every other major storyline from the show, including the return of Randy Orton and the unlikely union of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who let's just say haven't had the best on-screen relationship within the WWE Universe.
While it's hard to look back at that show now and not think what could have been, as Punk lasted exactly one match before being placed on the shelf with a triceps injury suffered at the Royal Rumble, the storyline planted by Flair and Lynch linking up once more came to a stunning end without much fanfare too, as the former suffered her own serious injury that will keep her out of action for the majority of 2024.
Discussing how it felt to get back on the same page with Flair after some very notable standoffs in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Lynch discussed their unique relationship together and how, while they will forever be on the verge of conflict, getting the occasional respite is nice too.
“Wasn’t that nice? I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads because we both want to be the very best. And with that, it’s hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship, but it was nice,” Becky Lynch revealed via 411 Mania. “Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you, [and] becomes to get heavy. So whenever you can get a break from that, I think that’s nice. But you can’t get too much of that, because this is wrestling, man. We’re not selling a good time, we’re selling conflict.”
What did WWE have planned for the Lynch/Flair pairing? Was this simply a fan service-y moment to pop some longtime viewers who have been connected since their time in NXT? Or did Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company see a legitimate run with the duo working together, with an endgame as high as securing a second tag team championship reign for two of the top female performers in the promotion's history? While fans may eventually find out one day, for now, speculation will rule the day for better or worse.
Becky Lynch wants to beat Nia Jax before WrestleMania 40.
Though Becky Lynch already has one of the biggest matches of the years on her schedule moving forward, with her win at the Elimination Chamber guaranteeing a main event spot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, “The Man” isn't looking to simply rest on her laurels and prepare for her match in South Philadelphia.
No, as Lynch noted in an appearance on The Bump, she still feels a strong urge to get a clean win over Nia Jax, as the “Irresistible Force” has been causing her trouble for months, nah, years at this point.
“Yeah. Look, have you ever known me to take the easy way out? No. The thing is, I won’t be able to move on and become the best version of me if I have that thing in the back of my head that says ‘Nia Jax has got the upper hand’ or ‘Nia Jax has beaten me,’ or ‘you couldn’t beat Nia Jax,'” Becky Lynch explained via 411 Mania. “So these are the things that I have to overcome so that I can go on to beat Rhea Ripley. Yeah. Beforehand, I said there was this lie that Nia Jax created The Man, and it is a lie. How many people have gotten bloody faces and not gone on to do the things that I have done? But I said if I can’t end that lie, then I need to end her, and I haven’t ended it. So I need to do that before I take that title back. I need to. I have to. Then she’s gonna keep doing. This is what Nia Jax is, she’s a bully. So if you don’t stand up to her, if you don’t end her, she’s gonna keep doing it.”
Does it make a ton of sense for Lynch to take on such an expansive task as wrestling Jax as a tune-up effort ahead of WrestleMania? I mean, while it certainly makes sense to remain active in the ring in order to avoid injury or ring rust, doing so against one of the most dominant performers in the WWE Universe probably isn't the route most women would take. Then again, Lynch isn't your average girl, with the “Irish Lass Kicker” going so far as to name her book accordingly as a result, so why not pursue the unconventional path in the hopes of securing some serious momentum heading into April?