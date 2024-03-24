When news broke that Paul Heyman was going to be heading into the WWE Hall of Fame despite still serving as the “Wise Man” and special counsel to Roman Reigns, it felt like a big deal.
With decades upon decades of unique experiences in professional wrestling across multiple promotions, Heyman has consistently found ways to reinvent himself in the sport, going from manager to booker, to announcer, to manager, to general manager, to manager once more, all the while helping to get over all sorts of different acts along the way.
But who, you may ask, should be the person who inducts Heyman into the greatest honor WWE has to offer? Well, Reigns was asked that question by Pat McAfee in an appearance on his Pat McAfee Show, and let it be known that, while he doesn't have a name per se, he knows the kind of person who will do his friend justice.
“That sounds like double pay to me. We have to think of the business side here. I’ll speak for the Wiseman and say we’ll take a double pay. Whoever does it, they need to be authentic. They need to tell their story of Paul. There is going to be a lot of facts and history you can lay down with the ‘Wise Man,' all the way from the beginnings with the giant phone to being the advocate to being my special counsel. Whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth. Paul is an incredible man, an unbelievable man. What he’s done in this business and his personal life. I know well because I work with him and am good friends with him. I have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him,” Roman Reigns told Pat McAfee via 411 Mania.
“Paul is like a performance enhancer. He’s like a PED. He makes you feel more comfortable. He knows what it’s like to be on the marquee. He’s worked around it and in it his whole life. He knows how to say those little things. It’s like a director, you’re about to go into this huge monologue and he hits you with a couple things to put the skin on to where you can feel the true emotions of that moment and be authentic.”
Who will walk up to the pulpit to celebrate Heyman at the Wells Fargo Center? Will it be one of his ECW guys? Or will it be Reigns himself, toasting his partner ahead of his two WrestleMania main events? Fans will have to tune into Peacock after SmackDown to find out.
Roman Reigns doesn't understand why some fans hate him.
Elsewhere in his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns was asked one simple question by the Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter turned RAW commentator alongside Michael Cole, a man the “Tribal Chief” had some very choice words for on the show too: why do some fans hate him so much?
“I’m going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. Let them do what they want, it’s fine, it’s worked out great, we’re not complaining at all,” Roman Reigns said via E Wrestling News. “The checks are crazy, and they are coming in. We’ll keep doing what we do, and we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, I put this company on my back. Why not share the spotlight and make everybody better? These four years are a testament to it. We’re the greatest.”
After being the hottest performer in the WWE Universe for years, Reigns has started to lose his muster over the past 16 or so months due to a potent combination of character fatigue and the “Tribal Chief” opting against appearing on television regularly as his lieutenants, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, did his work for him weekly. Still, when Reigns is on screen and firing on all cylinders, there are few performers who do it better, as he's still one of the best promos in the business, a domineering presence that fans can't look away from, and a darn good wrestler to boot when he actually decides to work matches. While fans may be very excited to see Reigns' title run come to an end in the not-too-distant future, when history looks back on this run, it's safe to say the “Tribal Chief” will go down as one of the greatest character re-inventions of all time within the WWE Universe or any wrestling promotion for that matter.