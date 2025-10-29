It looks as though WWE star Chelsea Green is being rewarded for her work since her return to the company in 2023 with a new contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Green signed a five-year extension earlier in 2025. Originally, she signed a three-year contract upon her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE.

Now, she has been extended, and according to the report, WWE officials approached Green about a contract extension well before it expired at the end of the year. She reportedly signed the new contract in January 2025, and it will now keep her in the company until at least 2030.

Chelsea Green is on a tear in WWE

Currently, Green is one of the top stars on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown. She has carved a unique role out for herself as a “Karen,” constantly complaining to general managers over matches.

She was a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. It was her first WWE match in nearly three years, and she only lasted a matter of seconds in the match.

Article Continues Below

Green was previously released from WWE in April 2021 after stints on NXT and SmackDown. In between her stints with them, Green had runs in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Since her return, Green has won the Women's Tag Team Championship and was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024.

Her Women's Tag Team Championship reign started with Sonya Deville. However, she was injured shortly after winning the titles, and Piper Niven took her place. By the time they lost the belts, Green's individual reign lasted 154 days. Her reign with Niven lasted 126 days.

At the December 2024 Saturday Night's Main Event, Green beat Michin to become the first Women's United States Champion. Her reign lasted 132 before she lost it to Zelina Vega.

Currently, Green is in the midst of an NXT storyline involving Ethan Page. They feuded with Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights, beating them in a mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave.