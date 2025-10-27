It may not be that long before WWE legend CM Punk retires from professional wrestling, as the “Voice of the Voiceless” recently discussed his future plans.

In a vlog posted by WWE of Punk's experience during the company's recent Japan tour, the former two-time Money in the Bank winner conceded that he is “towards the end of my career.”

This comes as John Cena's farewell tour comes to an end, and AJ Styles recently announced his intention to hang it up. Punk, 47, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and he seems comfortable with that.

“I'm standing here now, towards the end of my career, and John Cena's hanging it up and AJ Styles says he ‘s going to retire next year,” Punk began. “I don't know how long I got.”

Now, he did state that he would keep wrestling “until the wheels fall off,” and while he doesn't know when that will be, “I just know that that's sooner than later.”

Ultimately, Punk wants all wrestlers to be celebrated as they retire. They don't all need a grand year-long farewell tour like Cena, but they should all get their flowers.

“I think it's important, I think, for all of us, to celebrate all the wrestlers as they retire,” he said. “There's a whole new crop of people coming up to take our spots, and I think we're anxiously awaiting that to happen in some respects.”

When will CM Punk retire from WWE?

He didn't give an exact date, but the end is coming for Punk as an in-ring performer. Currently, he is in the midst of his second stint with the company.

Punk is feuding with Seth Rollins, who recently vacated the World Heavyweight Championship due to his shoulder injury. Now, Punk will face Jey Uso to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

He made his return to WWE after nearly a decade in 2023. Punk retired from wrestling in 2014, but he was brought back into the fold by AEW in 2021. After a two-year stint in AEW, Punk re-joined WWE.