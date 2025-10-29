The memes that have come from WWE star Nikki Bella‘s latest appearance on Monday Night RAW on Netflix amuse her, as she revealed in a new social media post.

Bella responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that photoshopped her behind on LA Knight's glasses from an iconic promo with Roman Reigns. The caption read, “When the ‘plot' finally enters the ring, every wrestling fan be like.”

lol I’m loving all these memes and tweets 😜✨🤩 https://t.co/TDUH3PZ4Q6 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Lol I'm loving all these memes and tweets [winking face, sparkles, and star-struck emojis],” Bella said in response to the viral meme.

Nikki Bella's wardrobe choice went viral amongst WWE fans

Bella wore baby blue ring gear during the Oct. 27 edition of RAW. The bottoms appeared to be cheeky, and fans have been having a field day with it.

During the episode, Bella faced Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Unfortunately, she lost to the young star, extending her losing streak to three in singles matches.

This was her first match on RAW in over a month. She last faced Asuka during the Sept. 8 edition of RAW. Before that, she lost to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris in a match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Bella has been very active since her WWE return earlier in the year. She was a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. She has since re-joined the main roster as part of the RAW brand.

After the Royal Rumble PLE, Bella came back during the summer to promote the second-ever Evolution PLE. She participated in the 20-woman battle royal at the event.

Throughout her career, Bella is a two-time Divas Champion. One of her reigns lasted 301 days, surpassing AJ Lee's record-setting 295-day reign as Divas Champion.

She and her sister were also the focal point of WWE's reality series Total Divas. They would get their own spin-off, Total Bellas, in 2016. The spin-off lasted six seasons from 2016 to 2021.