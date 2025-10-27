It's clear that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is not happy that the company had the legendary Asuka break his win streak when she broke onto the main roster scene years after it happened.

During a recent interview with Real Talk, Goldberg criticized WWE's decision to have “some girl” (Asuka) break his undefeated streak.

Listen to my philosophy.

Listen to my philosophy.

“I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides. Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want.

“I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings,” he continued.

While this may bother some, Asuka was not one of them. She responded to his comments on X, formerly Twitter, in a lengthy post.

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now,” she began. “But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.

Listen to my philosophy. It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty. I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones.

What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist,” Asuka continued.

In conclusion, Asuka doesn't “chase records or championships.” Instead, they “come to me,” and it doesn't matter what Goldberg thinks about it.

Of course, Goldberg's lengthy win streak began with his debut in WCW. He won 173 consecutive matches, becoming a world champion in the process. It would end when Kevin Nash beat him at Starrcade.

Years later, Asuka would similarly go on an undefeated streak. She won over 260 straight matches during her time in NXT and the WWE main roster. Her streak ended at WrestleMania 34 after over 914 days at the hands of Charlotte Flair.