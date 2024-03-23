After going back and forth over who can more trust their tag team partner at WrestleMania 40 in the main event of SmackDown, Roman Reigns decided to reveal to Cody Rhodes why he isn't particularly concerned about retaining his belt on Night 2 against the “American Nightmare,” as in his eyes, they are clearly on different levels.
“This is what I'm talking about: spoken and spun like a true politician. I mean, what're we out here doing, are you out here running for governor? Hey, does anyone have a kid that needs to be kissed? You want an autograph because Cody will pull your kid out here and make him a part of his entrance because he loves you. That's all you do is promise this, promise that, but you don't ever deliver; you don't ever keep these promises. You've told these people all of these lies, and nothing ever comes to fruition,” Roman Reigns declared.
“You wanna know why? Because you're a number two. Hey, no, no, no, I mean that with respect. You all would be lucky to be a number two, but you're not even close. This is the greatest number two of all time, but that's all you will ever be, number two, because I'm number one forever.”
You know, Reigns really does have history on his side on this one, as no matter how many times fans have bet against him over the past four years, he's consistently been proving them wrong and come out on top as the true Ace of WWE. Still, everything in life has to come to an end, and while Reigns thinks Rhodes is number two, he believes he's the one to end his 1,300-day reign.
“Let's get real here, you grew up in this industry the same as I did, you were probably a little kid looking in the mirror, wanting to be the next face of a generation, the biggest Superstar to come along; the biggest pro wrestler star. We're talking Bruno Sammartino, we're talking Flair, we're talking Hogan, we're talking Rock, we're talking Cena,” Cody Rhodes declared. “I have conceded to the idea that the generation that follows us, our kids, will probably grow up wanting to be the next Roman Reigns. That is your destiny, but I feel that you are unfamiliar with mine. I'm the greatest number two? The greatest number two, well, when it comes to WrestleMania, when it comes to WrestleMania, when it comes to who defeats you for this championship that you've held for all of this time, I'm not number two, I'm the one.”
Oh snap, the one? Like “We The Ones,” aka one of The Bloodline's long-time catchphrases? Touche Cody, touche.
Paul Heyman gives the inspiration for Roman Reigns' character.
In a recent appearance at the BSM Summit, Paul Heyman decided to talk about the origion of Roman Reigns' current “Tribal Chief” charecter in WWE; a charecter unlike abything wreslting has ever seen before.
While it's no secret that Reigns has taken inspiration from films, for Heyman, the biggest one was Apocalypse Now, as at this point, the “Tribal Chief” is nothing more than a 21st-century but Colonel Kurtz.
“The character of Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief is inspired by Marlon Brando in ‘Apocalypse Now.' When we first started talking about the presentation of the Tribal Chief, I had Roman Reigns watch ‘Apocalypse Now' multiple times. To me, that was the heart and soul of the character of the Tribal Chief. A warrior so great that he conquered his own island. We call it the Island of Relevancy. Someone who now, all the natives, which is the WWE Universe, all the fans and performers on the roster, look to for guidance because he's the top star,” Paul Heyman explained at the BSM Summit via Fightful.
“In ‘Apocalypse Now,' Brando presented himself as a pseudo-God. We call it a Tribal Chief. Then, as everyone relies on Brando on this island for guidance, for wisdom, for substance, for food, for shelter, ‘You will lead us to the promised land to the Island of Relevancy.' He feels the burden of the responsibility, of the obligation, of the accountability to be the leader of all these people. He resents them so much that when Martin Sheen kills him and opens up the book, Kurtz [Brando's character] had written, ‘Drop the bomb, kill them all.' He resented those that looked to him for guidance that he wanted to give them in the beginning, and then that obligation became too much for him to bear. That's where the villainry of Roman Reigns comes in because he says ‘Acknowledge me,' and once you acknowledge him, he says, ‘Someone else I'm responsible for.'”
You know, when you put it plainly, the influence really is obvious, as they even go so far as having tribal theming. Now, the real question someone has to ask is, can Cody Rhodes be WWE's answer to Captain Willard and finally take out the mad king once and for all?
WATCH: @HeymanHustle shared incredible insight on the inspiration for the @WWERomanReigns 'Tribal Chief' character at the 2024 BSM Summit. This was simply outstanding! @WWE and #wrestling fans, this is must-watch!
Session videos are presented by @stonevoiceovers pic.twitter.com/ncMkeBxyCO
— Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) March 18, 2024