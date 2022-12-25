By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

As WWE’s calendar year winds down for the year, with just one final live main roster show left on the books in a December 30th show set to be headlined by a tag team match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns versus Kevin Owens and John Cena, the company is looking for ways to celebrate the occasion. Sure, they released a video of Dominik Mysterio being arrested outside of the house of his grandfather, which made some fans who still haven’t warmed up to “Caliente” very happy indeed but other than that, the company was on the lookout for a way to really celebrate the occasion and get folks to tune into their social media accounts to see what was going on.

Fortunately, someone within the company came up with the perfect trick, an animated video of Zayn helping Santa Claus to deliver presents to fans the world over after his reindeer, you know their names, fell ill due to a bad batch of egg nog. Did it work? Well, watch it for yourself or just read along to the poem provided.

Twas the night before SmackDown, and right by the ring, Sami was dancing, he was going his thing. When all of a sudden, there arose such a clatter, it was Santa in a panic! Sami asked, “What’s the matter?” Santa was stammering, he was deep in a fog, “My reindeer can’t fly, they drank bad egg nog!” ‘Don’t worry Santa, this isn’t the end!’ Sami said. “I’ll get some help for your sleigh from my Superstar friends!” Thank you Sami! Now the Holidays won’t turn tragic, for this night only, here’s some holiday magic. Sami’s hair started to glow, he was in awe, he was flying fast, to get people from SmackDown and RAW. The Tribal Chief acknowledged Sami, The Bloodline agreed, and Sami Zayn started feeling Ucey! The Beast brought his tractor, Riddle said, “I’m in Bro!” Even Damage CTRL said they wanted to go! Sami showed Drew just what he had built. New Day was positive they had the power, and Gable shooshed Otis, because he needed a shower. The Profits were up, MCP was ballin’, there was Holiday Drip offered by Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. On Strowman, on Bianca, on Cody, on Miz, on Bobby, on Ronda, on Auska, on Becky Lynch. Santa was happy, he was cheering, oh yay! Sami, would you like to guide my sleigh? “I’d be honored, Santa, said Zayn.”Let’s go everybody! “Uhh, if I do this, can I get on that list that isn’t naughty?” asked Kevin Owens. The Superstars flew and delivered presents with glee, Happy Holidays to all, from WWE.

All in all, that’s a pretty nice way to sing in the holiday, as Zayn very well might be the most popular performer in WWE right now, and his look is just so easy to translate to animated form, as he’s a very cartoon-genic performer. Considering WWE is fully leaning into the PG-era, as Mandy Rose will certainly tell you, this was a nice way to celebrate the occasion for the kids.

Happy Holidays from WWE! Wishing you, the WWE Universe, joy and laughter through the New Year. pic.twitter.com/d394gbqnG2 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2022

Sami Zayn is thankful for his work with The Bloodline in WWE.

Gearing up for his final televised match of the year, Zayn stopped by Sports Illustrated to talk to Justin Barrasso about how his run with The Bloodline, which only started in 2022, has far exceeded his expectations.

“Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest,” says Zayn. “You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way. You’re finally hanging out with the cool kids, and you realize they’re not that different.

“On paper, maybe people would think I don’t fit in on the top of the card. But I believe I’m pretty good at this. It’s so hard to separate a healthy dose of self-confidence from my delusions, but from an early age, even when I wasn’t that good, my performances stood out. Even in the church basement in front of 60 people in Montreal, it worked.”

Fortunately for Zayn, his run with The Bloodline has gone over in a way few could have even imagined when the Canadian-bred performer was inserted into a real-life family with roots deeper than most within professional wrestling. This spot firmly at the top of the card has made Zayn far more focused on wrestling, as all eyes really are on him.

“Wrestling is more on my mind now than it’s ever been,” says Zayn. “I used to think that the hard work is in getting here, and then you feel like you’ve made it, but the last few years is when wrestling has been on my mind more than ever during the week. Early on in my career, I’d always felt this strange distinction from other wrestlers on the indies. I always felt like I was a guy who wrestled, not a wrestler, if that makes any sense. So during the week, it was kind of on the shelf. But these past few years, there’s been a direct correlation with the amount of input that I’ve been able to get through onto the show and the amount of time it’s consumed me during the week.”

“Once upon a time, I didn’t sit around all week thinking about what I was going to do that weekend. The past few years have been a great collaboration, and when ideas start to work, you start to think, ‘Where else can we go?’ Think of how invested people are with The Bloodline. People are already at a 10. That’s very creatively stimulating. It’s really, really fun.”

After reaching heights few could have even dreamed of in 2022, let’s hope Zayn’s 2023 is even more fruitful, as he’s over, he’s entertaining, and by his own admission, he’s 100 percent committed to his current character and will ride it until he can’t do it anymore, or he’s asked to do something else.