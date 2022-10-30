On the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Jey Uso wasn’t being very “Uce-y.”

What, you may ask, is “Uce-y?” Well, that’s hard to explain, really, as Sami Zayn sort of made it up on the spot in a hilarious adlib that got the entire Bloodline laughing their you-know-whats-off while the crowd chanted it back to the men in the ring, but the basic definition appears to be something in the realm of welcoming, friendly, or “brotherly loving,” to take a phrase from the fine folks in Philadelphia.

You see, it all began when Jey was handed a microphone to explain why he just can’t seem to get along with Zayn.

“You don’t belong here,”Uso told Zayn. “Don’t nobody in this group like you, I’m just the realest one to say it out loud. You’re a fake a–Uce!”

Yikes, not very “Uce-y” indeed. After months of back-and-forths between the two performers, you would think things had been fully smoothed over when Roman Reigns made Zayn an honorary Uso but alas, nothing seems to shake the feeling inside of Jey that the formerly silent masked luchador is either unworthy of being a member of The Blood or somehow has bad intentions for the Anoaʻi clan within the WWE Universe.

“Why are you fighting with me man, I’m trying to make peace,” Zayn retorted. “The Tribal Chief said he wants peace.”

“I don’t give a d*mn what the Tribal Chief said,” Uso declared, as his cousin’s head lifted up and his eyes widened.

Prepared to take an absolute beating – again – at the hands of the “Head of the Table,” Zayn interjected at the defense of Jey and delivered onto the WWE Universe one of the all-time great lines of the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era.

“He didn’t mean that, Roman, seriously, he didn’t mean that, okay?” Zayn said. “Look, Jey’s been going through a lot, he’s gone through a lot. But he’s just not himself right now, that’s it, okay? He’s just not, lately he just hasn’t been very ‘Ucey’.”

The word, seemingly spoken without any notice or a script from the boys in the back, got every member of The Bloodline, from Reigns to both Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Paul Heyman shaking their heads in utter amusement.

“Is that the problem, Jey,” Reigns asked. “You aren’t feeling very ‘Ucey?’ This is what we’re gonna do, if you can’t find your inner ‘Ucey’ again, I’m gonna do something you ain’t gonna like. This is what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna take the ‘honorary’ away and I’m gonna make him a full-blown Uce. No, no, no, if you don’t figure this out, We just gonna change his name. You wanna know what that name’s gonna be? We’re gonna name him Sami Uso, y’all.”

Holy heck, how is that much fun allowed to be on free television? That segment, though it didn’t feature any in-ring wrestling, had layered, complex storytelling, intrigue, and more than a few surprises. And the best part? It perfectly set up an intriguing segment on SmackDown LowDown where Meghan Morant could catch up with the members of The Bloodline sans Reigns to see if they were able to patch things up. *spoiler alert,* it involves Waffle House.

The Usos and Sami Zayn are working things out away from the WWE ring.

Speaking with Morant in the final segment of SmackDown Lowdown, Morant asked if Zayn, Jey, and the rest of the extended Usos team had worked out their differences, and needless to say, Zayn delivered another masterclass in verbal storytelling.

“I mean I’m sure some of us regret certain things we might have said, right?” Zayn began. “I think some of us might have said some things we really shouldn’t have said that we didn’t mean and, you know what? It doesn’t matter because actually, I think are very good with The Bloodline now, right fellas? I mean, things are actually pretty rosy right now in The Bloodline. The Usos are on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time, Roman Reigns is about to smash Logan Paul in a very satisfying way (at Crown Jewel), and honestly, things are good. We feel good – we’re actually going to dinner, yeah, Waffle House, right boys? They love Waffle House, it’s a little-known thing about them. It’s on me, so don’t worry, get whatever you want, I’m going to get the hashbrowns, so um, we should actually get going. I mean, I know they’re open all night but, right? We good?”

When Morant turned to Jey to see if he had anything to add, Zayn cut in to avoid any extra drama.

“No, please, we’re just going to go,” Zayn concluded. “No, please, please.”

*chefs kiss* Freddy Prinze Jr. is right, Zayn really is the lead of WWE television right now, and I, for one, couldn’t think of a better person to follow.