On paper, Seth Rollins should be at the top of the professional wrestling world; he's the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, holds the top spot on the PWI Top-500, and at just 38, is at the height of his athletic abilities in the squared-circle.

And yet, pretty much since he won the belt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the focus hasn't been on what Rollins has accomplished but instead on what he has left in the tank, with Shinsuke Nakamura and now Drew McIntyre both making his broken back and the finality of his career a point of emphasis in their storylines.

Sitting down for an interview with Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, Rollins reflected on his time in the WWE Universe, and just how much he has left in the tank. *spoiler alert* it's NSFW but will get you all sorts of hyped about the “Visionary's” future in the squared circle.

“I've had a lot of injuries. I'm constantly banged up, bumps and bruises here and there. Separated my shoulders more times than I can count. Broke my jaw, blew my knee out completely. Tore my MCL a separate time after that. I had a little baby girl, and then you start to think like okay, well when do I want to wrap this thing up” Seth Rollins said via WrestleZone.

“Mostly so I can be like an active father for her and not just be gone on the road all the time. I went to see one of my favorite bands a couple weeks ago called The Wonder Years. And their lead singer Dan is a good friend of mine, and he's got this bit where he kind of like, tells the audience we're closer to the end than we are to the beginning.

“And that resonated with me and like the crowd boos and they're like, ‘No, don't boo.' But then he turns around, he's like, ‘We got a lot more in the f**king tank.' So that's that's how I felt; that was a real fire-up moment for me. But yeah, man. I mean, it's the first time in a long time, probably in my whole career, that I've been like, what's the endgame here? When am I going to hang it up?”

As crazy as it may sound, Rollins has been wrestling professionally for 20 years, with his first match – under the Gixx moniker – coming all the way back in 2004 for SCW wrestling. While he could theoretically wrestle for 20 more years, as a 58-year-old Rollins would still be younger than Sting is today, it's understandable that he might be thinking about the day when he hangs up his boots for good, be that in two years or 20. But until that day comes, it's clear Rollins isn't going to ease up on the proverbial gas and will leave it all in the ring whenever his number gets called.

Seth Rollins opens up about filming the new Captain America movie.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, Seth Rollins opened up about filming the new Captain America movie, in which he has a part that hasn't yet been revealed, but it's safe to say he's playing a villain considering the context surrounding his inclusion in the picture.

Asked what it's like to transition from the squared circle to behind a very different kind of camera, Rollins noted that while it's different, he enjoys the process.

“It was a really good experience, and I think it's going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful.

“I'm not comfortable… like, look, I'm 38. I've only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That's it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that's it. Other than that, all I've done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone, I am nervous. I'm like, ‘I suck at this, I don't know what I'm doing,' but I was in good hands, and it was a really fun experience, and I'm excited to see how it turns out.”

Asked about the role, Rollins just asked one question of his own: For fans not to hate him.

“Hopefully, everyone doesn't hate me,” Rollins said. “I don't want to have ruined everybody's vision of this character, so I'm doing my best. I hope people enjoy it.”

How will Rollins' efforts as… again, we don't officially know, live up to fans' expectations? Only time will tell, but needless to say, it will be interesting to see the “Visionary” in a different role, as he really has only been a professional wrestler for the vast majority of his adult life.