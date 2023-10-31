With Crown Jewel rapidly approaching, Drew McIntyre was afforded one final chance to address the WWE Universe before he takes the ring against Seth Rollins for his most important match since 2020, the year everything changed for him in more ways than one.

Though McIntyre remains insistent on the fact that he has no ill will towards anyone but The Bloodline, his also willing to do just about anything it takes to get where he wants to be within the WWE Universe and have his moment in the sun with fans in attendance, even if he has to break his fellow performer's back to make it happen.

“One of the most memorable moments in my career happened during a time in history that nobody wants to remember. I find myself looking back and asking, ‘Was the sacrifice worth it?' Of course, bit I'd be lying if I said I wasn't angry. Before the age of 30, I'd been named the ‘Chosen One,' failed, then fired, forced to reinvent myself, and ultimately, I took my second chance. Finally, after giving absolutely everything to this industry, I won the Royal Rumble. I had the fans behind me; there was going to be a stadium of people screaming my name. I slayed the beast in the main event of WrestleMania, then everything changed overnight,” Drew McIntyre told the WWE Universe.

“The pandemic shut the world down, and although WWE carried on, I was all alone. I beat Brock Lesnar and became WWE Champion in this very building; the biggest moment of my career with no one there to celebrate it. Still, I did what I've always done: My job. I defended my title against the very best WWE has to offer, putting my body through absolute hell; I needed to be a champion to be proud of.

“When everyone finally returned, I'd failed; my moment had passed. For years, I'd fought, and I'd clawed to get it back. WWE returned to the UK, and finally, everything had aligned; I was going to be Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship with 60,000 fans screaming me on, only for The Bloodline to cheat and take it all away from me. Unlike everyone else, I won't forgive The Bloodline, and I can't erase the past, but at Crown Jewel, I can make it right.

“Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins, this is a title defense in a Hall of Fame career, but for me, this is everything. We both live for this; Seth is willing to break his back to keep his championship, and I am willing to break his back to take it from him. I need this; no more broken dreams. In 2020, Seth Rollins was my first title defense, and in 2023, I will be his last.”

Would McIntyre actually break Rollins' back in order to get a world championship around his waist, even if he has never won the title currently held by “The Visionary?” Or would the fans turn against him for brutalizing their babyface hero? Either way, at Crown Jewel, fans will find out.

WWE gotta give whoever made this Drew McIntyre video package a damn raise because this was incredible 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cqDyW3P7VP — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 31, 2023

Mick Foley once vouched for Drew McIntyre to return to WWE.

With Drew McIntyre officially back in the WWE Universe and preparing for one of the biggest matches of his professional career, Mick Foley reflected on an earlier appearance alongside the “Scottish Warrior” during his time in ICW and how he personally vouched for his return to The Fed via a text message to Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Drew will admit that there are times to go out there [on the indies] and be that guy from WWE, but when it really counted, like with Insane Championship Wrestling — people need to know, just from the onset, I rarely text the powers that be, and in this case, I texted Hunter after Drew sent me something. I wasn't close friends with Drew by any means, but I liked him, and he sent me something. He said, ‘Hey, I know you're busy, but I'm working on something different. I did something for her ICW in Glasgow. Can you take a look?' The first thing I did, and he'd only been gone like a month, I texted Triple H and said, ‘I know you just released him, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He's like an entirely different person,'” Mick Foley said on Foley is Pod via Fightful.

“Sometimes you just need to go there. You may find out by betting on yourself that you're only as good as WWE told you you were, but man, the two dirtiest words in the English language, ‘What if?'”

Though everyone's experience is different when they leave WWE, with Jon Moxley asserting that he wanted to leave no matter what, and other performers like Cody Rhodes opting to return to the promotion despite having success elsewhere, there's a reason why WWE now uses Drew's name interchangeably with the term reinvention, as he's become the textbook example of reinventing yourself on the indies to be afforded a bigger opportunity in the future.