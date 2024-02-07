Seth speaks his mind ⬇️

What do Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have in common? Well, for one thing, they're both members of the RAW roster, where they may just wrestle to see who is the best in-ring worker on the brand at WrestleMania 40 should the former accept the latter's challenge for the “Showcase of the Immortals.” They also both met their wives working for WWE and even helped to elevate their respective statuses in the company by establishing themselves on the indies, even if they went about it in a different order.

And now, fans can add one more item to their list of shared accolades: having spoken out publicly about Vince McMahon in the aftermath of his resignation from WWE.

Hitting media row at the Super Bowl to talk WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his love-hate relationship with the Chicago Bears, Rollins was asked about the allegations against Mr. McMahon by Maggie and Perloff and gave an answer that did not beat around the bush in the slightest.

“It’s awful,” Seth Rollins said via the Maggie and Perloff social media page. “It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”

Wow, while there isn't a lot to dissect about this statement, as Rollins' response is barely longer than his ring name, it's borderline impossible to misconstrue what he has to say as anything other than what it is, a disavowment of McMahon for how his actions hurt people, his employees, and everyone's legacy who worked for the biggest professional wrestling promotion of all time. While it would be nice to see more current Superstars speak out against McMahon, two of the promotion's expected WrestleMania 40 headliners have spoken out against his action, in so many words, in less than a month, which is the sort of culture-setting moment the likes of which is very much needed at this stage of the game for the 70-year-old promotion.

Seth Rollins weighs in on The Rock's return to WWE.

Bouncing to another interview, this time with Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins was asked about the other big wrestling question of the day, the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will likely formally announce his match with Roman Reigns on Thursday during the official WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in Las Vegas.

While Rollins is fine with Rock returning, as he's a Mount Rushmore-level legacy Superstar, he doesn't think the promotion needs him to be successful either, as they are doing just fine on their own.

“Look, man, if The Rock wants to jump on the bandwagon, ride my coattails into WrestleMania, that’s totally fine with me, man. That’s fine with me. Look, I get it. WWE’s as hot as it’s ever been. We are selling out arenas, stadiums, any place we go right now is huge. We just inked two massive deals, Smackdown to USA Network and RAW, my show, which I’ve been anchoring for the last decade, just signed the most lucrative television deal in the history of professional wrestling, with Netflix, which is gonna be a game-changer, starting next year. So we are living life right now, man. We are huge. For The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my WrestleMania, get his toes wet, I get it,” Seth Rollins told Good Morning Football via Fightful.

“So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here, and everything he’s done for our industry. So I got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us, man. We appreciate having him. Like I said, he’s riding my coattails. He just needs to remember that. There’s no heel there, that’s just accurate information. You can look it up. There’s data. Look at the numbers. Look at who’s been on Monday Night RAW for the last ten years more than anybody. It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in, he can get what he wants. He can take his little piece, and then he can go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we’ve got this thing. We don’t need ya, we’d love to have ya, but we don’t need ya, big guy.”

Goodness gracious, Rollins is really shooting from the hip here, going all-in on the top stories of the day and giving his honest opinions on them for good measure, too, even if some fans may not like what he has to say. Positioning himself as the new “Workhorse Champion” of the WWE Universe, Rollins is so divorced from the Hollywood goings on from the other belt that he might genuinely not care who Reigns wrestled on Night 2 of Mania, as he might on South Street celebrating with his people instead of watching another match where, to paraphrase the “Visionary,” fans already know the finish.