If WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could hit his signature Curb Stomp move on any pro athlete, he'd choose Aaron Rodgers.

Seth Rollins vs. Aaron Rodgers

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed he knows who he'd curb stomp.

“It's got to be Aaron Rodgers, man,” Rollins told Sports Illustrated. “I'm a Bears fan — I had to deal with that for years and years and years. Just suffering, him just owning my team. By the end of it, he was just making light of it because it was so easy for him.

“I'd love to put a boot in the back of his head. That'd be great,” he added.

Seth Rollins is one of the WWE's highest-profile superstars. He is the current World Heavyweight Champion, becoming the inaugural champion in its recent lineage after beating AJ Styles last May at Night of Champions. He's also a multi-time WWE world champion, a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner. Rollins is currently without a WrestleMania opponent — if only he could face Rodgers!

Aaron Rodgers was the Green Bay Packers' quarterback from 2005 until 2022. After a Super Bowl championship and MVP, four NFL MVPs, and four First-team All-Pro honors, Rodgers was traded. Last offseason, he was traded to the New York Jets. However, just a matter of minutes into his season debut, he suffered a torn achilles.

Throughout his career, Rodgers had a 26-5 record against Rollins' Chicago Bears. It was such a one-sided rivalry that Rodgers at one pointe exclaimed that he “still owns” the team.