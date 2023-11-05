After watching Sami Zayn steal Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins attempts to dissect the situation.

After successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins was ready for a fight when Damian Priest ran out to the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase in order to, presumably, cash in his contract and change his future in the WWE Universe for better or worse.

… but then, something interesting happened. Before Priest could officially turn in the contract and the referee could ring the bell, Sami Zayn emerged out of nowhere to steal the briefcase and run away, allowing Rollins to chuckle at the absurdity of the situation and go to the back with his title in tow.

Asked what the heck went down backstage in an interview with Jackie Redmond, Rollins admitted he didn't know, but he was happy with the results nonetheless.

“Honestly, I don't really know what to make of it. I don't have a great explanation for why Sami Zayn's out there, I know he's got his beef with the Judgment Day, as we all kind of do at this point,” Seth Rollins told Jackie Redmond. “I was ready to fight, you know? My body wasn't feeling like I was ready to fight, but I was ready to give it all I had if, in fact, he was gonna be there to cash in. And, as someone who's very familiar with that contract, I understand that you got to pick the perfect time; he saw me in a bad way, I don't fault Priest, but yeah, very curious from Sami Zayn. He's a good friend, so I might have to shoot him a text and see what that was all about, but yeah, it was a h*ll of a night here, still going on behind us. I'm looking forward to RAW and seeing what the future holds, man.”

What does Zayn have planned for the Money in the Bank briefcase? Is he planning to hold it hostage? Or maybe he will claim that he is the rightful owner of the case and force the two sides to go to court a la Otis and The Miz? Either way, this is a wrinkle few expected coming into the show, and now will get to enjoy on RAW, as Rollins suggested, in the weeks to come.

Seth Rollins is ready to make lemons into lemonade while he still can.

Sitting down for a special appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal in the lead-up to Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins was asked about his nagging back injury and how he's adjusted as a professional wrestler due to his altered athleticism.

While Rollins admits that he isn't where he once was, he vows to continue to work his tail off for as long as he can, even if it looks a little different in the ring.

“It's like a Venn diagram, right? In your twenties, you are unstoppable, right? You could have asked me to do anything in my twenties, and my body would’ve held up. You could've thrown me off a 20-foot ladder into a pile of burning chairs with barbed wire and shards of glass. And I would’ve walked and been like, ‘I’m good.' And then in your forties, right, for wrestling anyway, you’ve been doing it for 20 years. Tour experience levels height, but your body can’t take any of that anymore, right? You just cannot… So, I'm in this great space where the Venn Diagrams are overlapping, where like I’m finally starting to become emotionally mature, and I’m physically at a point where I can still do some of that stuff,” Seth Rollins said on Last Meal via WrestleZone.

“But, I know my limitations, and so it's to try to maximize, right? So get the most out of the least, juice that lemon all you can, instead of getting a little juice and tossing on. Cause here’s just not, you don’t get that many lemons. Life gives you lemons, you make the lemonade, but the more of the lemonade you can get out of those lemons, the longer you’re gonna get. Cause you just don’t have that many, there’s a finite number of lemons in life.”

Eventually, the day will come when Rollins simply can't go anymore and will have to transition to another role within professional wrestling, be that a producer, a manager, a backstage producer, or even just a trainer of future stars like Nathan Frazier at his wrestling school in Iowa. Fortunately, if Crown Jewel is of any indication, it doesn't look like Rollins will have to hang it up any time soon, as he's still operating at a very high level.