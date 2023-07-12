Seth Rollins is WWE's premier fighting champion.

Since securing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Rollins has taken on seemingly all challengers who have dropped his name on television, besting Damian Priest in an open challenge, plowing through Bron Breakker in a hard-fought contest back in NXT at Gold Rush, and then successfully retaining his title once more at Money in the Bank, where the “Visionary” secured the clean win thanks to a little help from the “Archer of Infamy” casting some uncertainty in the mind of Finn Balor.

Stopping by Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about what it means to be Seth Rollins, the “Revolutionary” acknowledged that while his title doesn't have the same prestige as the one held by the “Tribal Chief” for over 34 months, he's more interested in following in the footsteps of champions passed like Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, and Triple H than becoming Roman Reigns Jr.

“I'm under no illusion that this title is the same as Roman's title,” Rollins said via Fightful. “That title has been around, and so much equity has been put into it over the past few years. It means a lot. You saw how evident it was, even at Money in the Bank, when [Roman] got pinned for the first time in three and a half years. You can't just come in and pretend that all of a sudden, this title is that important. No one is going to buy that crap. The way that I always saw champions that I looked up to and that I aspire to be were the champions that took the title to every territory and every town and defended it, and then, over time, people believed that it was a big deal. I came in when Cena and CM Punk were the world champions. I grew up watching Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, Triple H. These were the people that did that for the world title they were wearing. I'm trying, as I might, to fill those shoes and make this World Heavyweight Championship as big as it possibly can be for myself and the rest of the roster.”

Pretty admirable stuff, right? After watching his former The Shield-mate go weeks, sometimes even months without defending his title, Rollins has declared his intentions to take the title from city to city and defend it with honor, something he's already done three times on television in just 46 days with the title. As crazy as it may sound, Rollins may end up with more title defenses than Reigns despite the Universal Champion having a 1,000-day head start – literally – if he starts defending the belt on house shows, something that feels impossible but isn't, considering the ‘Tribal Chief” has only defended the Universal Title 28 times over 1,046 days with the belt.

Seth Rollins describes having to fill the void left by Roman Reigns.

Discussing the importance of introducing the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins noted that while having Reigns at the top of the card has been great, the promotion has just too many performers with World Title potential to have to muddle away in the mid-card with no real opportunity for advancement.

While Rollins and company tried to feature the United States Championship more on RAW to counter a lack of a traditional World Title, the introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has opened up opportunities for performers up and down the card.

“Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another World Heavyweight Title on Raw because we would have somebody who was doing those things. It would give direction to the characters on the show and the show itself. Because of the route he has chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing; somebody has to fill that void,” Rollins said.

“We did our best with the United States Championship for a little while, but it never really felt like a World Heavyweight Championship. There has got to be that person, there has to be that spot for everybody to get to and try to fight for. I'm very happy to be the carrot that is dangling there. I think it's a good thing. If Roman was doing all this stuff and defending the title all over the place, we wouldn't have these problems or these issues, and there wouldn't be a need for the title. One more little piece is, if the roster wasn't so freaking stacked and there wasn't so many people worthy of being World Heavyweight Champion on our roster, there also wouldn't be a need for it. If we were suffering and were a one star promotion, then fine, but we have stars across the board on both brands. Kevin (Owens), Sami (Zayn), AJ Styles, all of Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Edge, all of these people, and I'm leaving a ton off, who are capable of being World Heavyweight Champion, have been in the past or are ready in the future. We need a title they can vie for that is around and available.”

Since christening the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Rollins has been the only performer to hold the newly-minted title. While it's anyone's guess as to who will take the belt off of him and what they will do with the opportunity moving forward, it's clear Rollins will be here to see it, as he's setting the foundation for the title now, so that future champions can flourish well into the future.