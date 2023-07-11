After boldly declaring his intentions to address Logan Paul on Monday Night RAW during the fallout edition of WWE's flagship show following Money in the Bank, the “One and Only” Ricochet got in the ring with street clothes on and a microphone in his hand and proceeded to cut a promo explaining his feelings about the “Maverick” questioning his integrity to his thousands and thousands of podcast listeners.

“Tonight, I’m here for one individual person, that’s Logan Paul. Hey, listen, I feel the same way, I feel the same way. But Logan, listen, I saw the Instagram video, I know that you’re here. I saw you get out of your nice car, I know that you can hear every word I’m saying. So Logan, let me be the first to just give credit where credit is due because you’ve done a lot here in the WWE in your short amount of time here, and for some reason, you and I have crossed paths on multiple occasions,” Ricochet said.

“And one of those occasions is when, is when you decided to jump me after Money in the Bank because little Logan didn’t get his way. And that’s okay, that’s fine, that’s what happens here in the WWE; that’s what happens, I’m cool with that. I’m alright with that, but what I’m not cool with is you going on your podcast, using your platform to tell your fans about me being unprofessional when you admitted that you had no clue what you were even doing in the first place.

“So Logan, like I said, we do it big here in the WWE; we don’t go on social media, so if you’ve got something to say to me, why don’t you come out here to say it to me face-to-face?”

Fortunately, Ricochet's calls were answered, and the social media Superstar emerged from the back to talk some smack like it was a Friday night.

Logan Paul has no interest in getting Ricochet over.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After listening to Ricochet lay out his feelings, Logan Paul walked out to the ring himself and apologized to the “Human Highlight Reel” for disrespecting him… just kidding; he laughed in his face as the crowd booed him on.

“Hahaha hahaha, oh Ricochet, talking about coming out here to talk face-to-face, man-to-man, yet you’re looking like a little boy. Look Buffalo, I’m gonna make this quick because I don’t want to be in this crap city any longer than I need to be; Ricochet, you are a human highlight reel. Brother, I mean that, you are incredible! You are one of the most spectacular Superstars that I have ever seen. And you’re right, whenever we get into the ring together, my god, it’s fireworks. But I stand by what I said on my podcast, because at Money in the Bank, all you and the cronies cared more about me losing than you winning, and you blew the match for both of us. And that, Ricochet, makes you a reckless amateur. So if you want to talk unprofessional, I can talk unprofessional.”

Clearly triggered by Paul's loose usage of that terminology, Ricochet fired back, explaining that he wouldn't be where he is today if he was an unprofessional worker in the ring.

“Of course I was; like I said before, I am a man of the people,” Ricochet said. And I can promise you, Logan, look homie, I can promise you none of these people wanted you anywhere near that Money in the Bank briefcase. But Logan, you keep throwing around this word ‘unprofessional;’ listen homie, I wouldn’t be standing in the middle of this ring after 20 years of people looking me in my face and telling me that I wouldn’t be anything in this industry if I was unprofessional. Logan look, I was going to do the professional thing, and I was gonna come out here and simply challenge you to a match, but now that you’re out here, and I’m looking at you in your stupid face, all I really want to do is hurt you. And I will, believe me, I will, but before I do, a little advice to the rookie: don’t you ever run your d**n mouth about Ricochet again.”

“Or what?” Paul asked. “I certainly will not stand here and be intimidated by a dude in an extra medium shirt who is 90 percent forehead. But yo, yo, yo, I see what you’re doing here, Ricochet; you’re clever, I like it, and I respect it. See this guys, he wants a match with me so he can go viral. But you see, Ricochet, I don’t care about going viral, Logan Paul is a WWE Superstar. I have a legendary knockout punch; this dude is about replays and clips, so thanks buddy, but I don’t think this is going to work out between us.

After Ricochet flipped out of the ring to confront Paul man-to-man, the “Maverick” reiterated his message and began to walk away… at least until he swung around and attempted to connect with one of his signature left hooks to KO the “One and Only” right on the spot. Fortunately for Ricochet, he was able to dodge it and laid his opponent out with the Sliced Bread, leading Paul to realize that he probably won't be able to overlook the “Future Of Flight” and still come out on top. SummerSlam anyone?