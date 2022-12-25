By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

Solo Sikoa is seemingly living the dream in WWE; he’s been called up to the main roster after winning the North American Championship in NXT – even if his reign was technically vacated by Shawn Michaels – joining the hottest act in the business in The Bloodline, and gets to spend time working with his actual family members, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso – plus The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn to boot – as he navigates his whirlwind journey of being a professional wrestler.



Working with Jimmy, Jey, and Reigns for the first time in his professional career, as the trio were already in WWE before he began training to wrestle, Sikoa should seemingly feel right at home in The Bloodline for obvious reasons, right? Eh, maybe not as much as you might expect. That’s right, according to “The Enforcer” himself, he wasn’t as close to his brothers and cousin as some might assume, as at 29 years old, he’s a full eight years younger than Jimmy, Jey, and Reigns, and thus wasn’t included in their activities, as he detailed to Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post ahead of WWE’s forthcoming MSG house show.

“It was always Roman and those two,” Sikoa said. “I was literally always by myself. I was always playing by myself, playing with my toys, playing with my video games. Whenever those three had gotten around each other, it was always those three. They would play with each other, football, basketball, they would go out to eat, and they would play in the yard. I never really go to hang around them how I wanted to because I seen it. Man, they got a cool connection. I want to have that.”

Afforded a chance to finally hang out with his family members on SmackDown, “Premium Live Events,” and sometimes RAW too, Sikoa can finally catch up on lost time.



“I think I’m catching up from all these years, especially the age difference,” Sikoa said. “So I’m very, very happy, especially being brought up on the main roster with the family. I can actually get to catch up to them and talk to them how I want to talk to them now since we’re all adults.”

Fortunately, Sikoa’s time alone as a child has helped his WWE character at least somewhat – he is named Solo, after all – as it’s made him a natural to play the role of an enforcer he’s been cast with as a member of The Bloodline.

“I love the character,” Sikoa said. “I’m starting to get more into it. It’s a big change coming from NXT. In NXT I was talking a lot. Moving up with The Bloodline, I’ve switched over to this character that’s just in the corner kind of like a security guard waiting for things to pop off. And when things pop off, I pop off. I’m that kind of guy.”

“I feel like when the time comes for me to talk, I want it to mean a lot. I let the family talk. I let them do their thing while I just watch and make sure nothing goes down. I feel like when the fans do see me talk, they’re gonna say, “Oh, he can talk. He’s just not quiet.”

Considering some fans are already clamoring to see Sikoa turn on, or at least test the authority of Reigns before the “Head of the Table’s” reign on top comes to an end, the prospects of Rikishi’s youngest son coming into his own would be incredibly interesting for more reasons than one.

Solo Sikoa’s jump from NXT to WWE was a rollercoaster.

Elsewhere in his interview with The Post, Sikoa was asked how it felt to jump from being a mid-card title contender on NXT to a featured performer who ruined Drew McIntyre’s title shot at Clash at the Castle. Did Sikoa see it coming?

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Sikoa said. “When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”

When asked how the call-up actually took place, Sikoa detailed the memory as if it will forever be etched in his memory.



“It was actually from Roman and Hunter (Triple H). I just got the call saying my flight is getting booked for Clash at the Castle, but I was still hurt at the time. I got cleared just in time before flying out. I got cleared on a Monday and I flew out on a Friday. When I got there, nobody said anything to me. Everybody was just like quiet, even Roman and Paul. I knew what I was there for but I didn’t know because the mission wasn’t clear.”

“When we were getting ready to open up doors for Clash at the Castle, Triple H walks in and this is my first time meeting him. Then he goes, ‘You know this is your call-up?’ I was like, ‘Nah I didn’t know.’ ‘Welcome to the main roster, you’ll be on SmackDown.'”

Considering just how surprising Sikoa’s arrival on the main roster was, with his debut directly contributing to McIntyre’s loss at the first “Premium Live Event” in his native country in 30 years, it’s pretty safe to say fans of WWE were on a similar rollercoaster to the one “The Enforcer” has been on since September. From his teaming with Zayn to his injuring of Matt Riddle, it’s clear Sikoa has the makings of a main event star.