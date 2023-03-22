A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though Mercedes Moné is no longer a member of the WWE Universe, putting a decades worth of Sasha Banks’ legacy behind her to go out on her own as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling, that doesn’t’ mean the woman formerly known as “The Boss” doesn’t still keep up with her former employer’s on-screen product.

No, stopping by Planet Comic Con to discuss all things wrestling, The Mandalorian, and more, Moné was asked about some of the wrestlers she would like to throw down with who are still employed by WWE and named off not one, not two, but three Superstars whom she would like to get in the ring with, including one whom she has a very interest gimmick in mind for.

“I really like Zoey Stark in NXT. She is super talented and amazing,” Moné said via Fightful.”She is ready to blast off and shine and given the opportunity, I would love to see her on Raw or SmackDown. Of course, my girl Bayley. I’m not done with her yet. I love her, I think she’s amazing. Natalya. She’s one of my favorites and I feel like I never really got the opportunity to have a long match with her. I’d like to have an Iron Woman match with her. I used to train with her and we used to train for an hour, non-stop, just calling. I know me and her would have an incredible Iron Woman match.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments have been getting a fair amound of faction online, as Moné and Bayley have thrown down in some of the most important women’s wrestling matches in WWE history, and the prospects of watching her wrestle Stark and Natalya, especially in an Iron Woman match, would be simply too interesting to overlook. If Moné ever decides to take her show back to WWE, dust off her old gear, and ask her cousin Snoop Dogg for a new version of her theme song, it sounds like she has some build-in bouts that are ready to go.

Bayley believes Mercedes Moné will eventually make her way back to WWE.

Discussing Mercedes Moné’s debut for NJPW in a special interview for BT Sport, Bayley was asked by Ariel Helwani why the former SmackDown Women’s Champion why she traveled all the way to Japan to witness her friend make her debut at WrestleKingdom 17. For Bayley, the choice was obvious, even if she had to fly all the way from a RAW taping to make it happen.

“I went there on my own,” said Bayley. ” There were a few of us that flew out there just because she’s been there for all my big moments, you know, even as she hasn’t been a part of the company. I’ve made my return. I’ve had my big matches; she’s there for me. So, of course, I want to be there for her, and we’ve done so much together and WWE. She means so much to me and so much to the wrestling world. I have to be there for this moment. I literally flew out right after Raw, got to Japan two hours before the show started, and raced over there and met everybody there and sat in the crowd, kind of incognito. It was so magical to be there for her. I just knew how important it was to her, and she just loves this. Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her, and how much WWE means to her, and she wouldn’t be there without WWE. So I think it meant a lot to her that I was able to go.”

Asked by Helwani if she thinks Moné would ever consider a return to WWE after he very public, very ugly exit from the company, Bayley said yes, noting that, despite everything, The Fed is her home.

“I’ll say yes,” Bayley said. “Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she’s doing and what she’s going to be doing over the next few months. She’s going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I’m gonna say yes like I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back.”

Could the day eventually come when Bayley and Moné are back together in a WWE ring? Sure, with Moné only booked form dates in NJPW through the spring, speculation of her return could be heating up right around the one-year aniversary of when Banks and her former tag team partner, Naomi left the company in the first place.