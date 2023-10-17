After being straddled with a weird gimmick in a faction they clearly didn't want to join, the Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson and James Drake, have officially left the WWE Universe behind to return to their gimmick and presentation from the indies.

Did the duo go out gracefully, thanking everyone in NXT for their time and effort?

… no, they pretty much went full-on scorched earth on their former employer before embracing “a pirate's life” for them moving forward.

“We don't need to wait for the rain, okay? We're doing this now. No multi-cam, just one camera; no production crew, no spooky lighting, no special effects, I won't even need a contact lens, okay? No over-production; we're done,” Zack Gibson said cheekly.

“No over-production, like, come on, where does that get ya?” James Drake asked. “No seriously, where does that get ya? You've got soul-less wrestlers with heartless gimmicks, and then you've got the death of creativity. We took a long look around, and we said to ourselves, ‘If this is the big life, then we're not looking to live it. We are sick of taking the safe option, we are sick of reading the same old boring scripts that go absolutely nowhere, and we are sick with working with k**bheads that have wormed their way into this business.”

Walking towards the camera, the duo continued on, telling fans some important advice they received from a legendary British wrestler; advice they are clearly disregarding now.

“A very famous British wrestler told us when we arrived in the States that it was time to put our heads down and start listening to orders if we wanted to succeed,” Gibson noted. “He said he wanted us to have all of the fun out of our system because there's no pirates here. Well, I am sorry for anybody who had different expectations for us; I am sorry that we can't be who you wanted us to be. Simply put, we are not politicians; it's a pirate's life for us. I am Liverpool's number one, Zack Gibson, and this man is James Drake, and together, we are Grizzled Young Veterans; that felt good to say again! We have concorned all of Europe, and we are never gonna stop! The boys are back!”

“Yes, yes, and if you see the GRV coming, grit your teeth,” Drank demanded.

Alright, so that wrestler of note is definitely William Regal, right? Either way, considering GYV have already made their returns to the ring, wrestling The WorkHorsemen at Deadlock Pro-Wrestling, it's clear a pirate's life really is for them.

❌ No production crew.

❌ No spooky lighting.

❌ No contact lenses. Me @ZackGibsonGYV are proud 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀. We are the

𝗚𝗿𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗹𝗲𝗱. 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴. 𝗩𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀. pic.twitter.com/D9VeJo4WJw — 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@JamesDrakePro) October 14, 2023

The Grizzled Young Veterans are already listed as WWE alumni.

Speaking of the Grizzled Young Veterans and their exit from WWE, you would think WWE would effectively put the Dyad duo in the past and move on like they have from the likes of Mustafa Ali, right? Well, yes, storyline-wise, Schism is effectively over after Ava and Joe Gacey broke up the faction.

Still, before the faction could officially hit the alumni page of the WWE website, they had to, well, officially hit the alumni page of the WWE website, and surprisingly, the promotion actually paid them a very nice sendoff on their way out of the door, including this bio for Drake.

Under the leadership of Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid was reborn under the shade of The Schism's tree. Beginning his wrestling training at age 13, Reid, then known as James Drake, eventually joined forces with the rechristened Rip Fowler, then known as Zack Gibson, to create an absolutely brutal tandem. Together, the duo made it clear that they are on a mission to capture tag team glory. And at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, that's exactly what they did, defeating Moustache Mountain in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Reid and Fowler brought their hard-hitting style across the pond where they attempted to rise to the top of NXT. Despite several show-stealing tag bouts against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher as well as MSK, the pair could not seem to find their footing until they turned to Gacy for guidance, discovering a new purpose as The Dyad.

Gibson landed on the alumni section, too, with a write-up that wasn't too different from what they wrote for Drake.

Known as one of the U.K.’s most despised grapplers under the name Zack Gibson, Rip Fowler found a new purpose after being reborn under the shade of The Schism's tree. A Liverpool native, Fowler triumphed in the second annual United Kingdom Championship Tournament in June of 2018. At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, he teamed with Jagger Reid, then known as James Drake, to overcome Moustache Mountain in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Fowler and Reid brought their hard-hitting style to NXT but could not seem to break through the glass ceiling across the pond. With frustrations mounting, Joe Gacy took the pair under his wing to give the duo a new purpose as The Dyad.

Frankly, it's pretty cool to see WWE acknowledge the duo by their current gimmick on their official website, as they could have simply ignored that part of their respective biographies. Then again, considering they wrestled under those monikers in WWE for a time, it sort of makes sense, right?