The Miz and Logan Paul get personal before WWE’s SummerSlam

When an outside “celebrity” enters a WWE ring, things can go in a variety of different ways.

On occasion, it’s a magical thing, like when Bad Bunny and Damian Priest took care of The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, or even Sami Zayn’s bout versus Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew at WrestleMania 38, but throughout history, you will find more than a few occasions where there are some really bad celebrity encounters in a WWE ring.

Goodness, do I need to say anything more than Snooki? David Arquette? Donald Trump?

And yet, when Logan Paul took the ring alongside Miz at their tag team match at WrestleMania 38, taking on the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, the results were pretty darn good – good enough for Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque to sign him up to a contract and give him a shot to go toe-to-toe against the man who betrayed him in Texas.

And since then, Paul has had one thing in mind: Settling the score.

Fortunately, with a match booked for SummerSlam and a segment of “Impaulsive TV” scheduled for the final RAW before the big event, the duo were afforded one final chance to take the ring and set the stage for a massive payoff on an international Premium-Live-Event stage.

The Miz and Logan Paul got personal in their go-home WWE face-off.

Despite having an interview segment already booked for later in the show, the go-home edition of RAW started with an all-out brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul that required about a dozen people, from Adam Pierce to the event staff, and even members of the referee corps to get them separated. While this isn’t particularly unusual in the WWE Universe, as multiple performers had multiple segments on the show, including Theory, Roman Reigns, and even Dolph Ziggler, but this moment felt different, as it came with no setup, no explanation, no pomp, and no circumstances – just violence.

Granted, the show did get back on track shortly thereafter, with The Bloodline taking the ring and then Reigns absolutely demolishing Theory on the mic suggesting that he might just be his daddy if he doesn’t play his cards right, but rumblings of Miz and Paul’s eventual meetup never quite left the front of fans’ minds, as commercials for Miz and Mrs. and segments with Paul and A.J. Styles made it impossible for any other outcome.

And when the segment finally arrived, oh, you’d best believe it was something.

Taking the ring for the second time in the show, Paul waxed poetic about his brother – which earned boos – and The Miz’s balls – which earned big cheers – before Mizanin took to the ring to cut him down to size.

The only problem? It wasn’t the Mizanin Paul was hoping for.

That’s right, in the lead-up to the finale of this season of her television show, Maryse came down to the ring holding a pair of balls pom poms on a keychain and gave a thrown-together speech about her family, her man, and the average size of a male testicle. It was beyond bizarre, the crowd was beyond confused, and the arrival of male Miz, Mike Mizanin, actually generated a massive pop if for no reason than to end his wife’s anatomical discussions.

Unfortunately, Miz’s promo wasn’t that much better and the entire segment labored on until the duo finally started exchanging blows before their match was eventually promoted, and the fans prepared themselves to see Roman Reigns in a Madison Square Gardens ring alongside his Usos for the first time since March of 2022. With everything said that needed to be said, and everything done that needed to get done, the stage has officially been set for Paul’s first solo match in the WWE or anywhere really – now all that’s left to do is have the match and hope that it turns out as good as his first time in the ring with The Miz.

Like The Miz, Logan Paul isn’t for everyone; he’s a polarizing presence who has just as many fans as detractors, and as a result, anything he does will garner mixed reactions stretching the entire spectrum. By putting them together, the WWE hopes that the duo will mesh together and hot-shot their way into the stratosphere instead of meshing like oil and water while drawing a mountain of criticism from fans and detractors alike who want nothing more than to see the match fall apart and have something to laugh at with their friends.