Judgement Day regains a member before WWE’s SummerSlam

After weeks of back and forth tag team bouts with The Mysterios – Rey, and Dominik – on WWE‘s RAW, Judgement Day finally returned to full strength at Madison Square Garden, where, after dropping another match to the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history, none other than Rhea Ripley took to the backstage area to breaking up “Mysterio Celebration’s” afterparty.

That’s right, after weeks away, Ripley is back, and you’d best believe she’s out for blood one way or another.

Originally scheduled to wrestle Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, Ripley had to bow out due to a potent combination of head/mouth injuries that required a good bit of dental work and a heart monitor to make sure her concussion recovery was copasetic.

While this, understandably, was a major-league bummer for the Australian superstar, as fans of “The Nightmare” have been eagerly waiting to see the former NXT standout make a place for herself on the main roster that wasn’t simply being the dark and brooding-est member of the mid-card but now, her place in the Judgement Day guaranteed that creative would at least have something for her when a clean bill of health was secured.

Fortunately, that happened on the penultimate episode of WWE TV before SummerSlam, as even with Bianca Belair already booked for the big show, Ripley has secured a spot on the card with a big-time bout between Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and the Mysterios – a time-honored match suddenly made new thanks to her insertion back into the angle.