When news broke that Big E was out of in-ring action indefinitely, it led some members of the WWE Universe to wonder about the future of the New Day.
Would the group, which has only ever consisted of Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, soldier on as a tag team? Or would WWE split the remaining duo up, with the next time the group comes together being at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at some point in the future?
Speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling about his future, Big E revealed that he's had questions about his future too, going so far as to suggest that the team that he'd be fine if they found a temporary fourth member of the group if he's unable to go moving forward. Fortunately for fans of the group, the other members of New Day shot that down on the spot, as they have no interest in adding a Lance Von Erich to their ranks.
“Yeah, it’s a long time (that New Day’s been in WWE). We are old, our hairlines don’t look the same. But yeah, it’s been quite the journey, and we thought — for like a year or so, we’ve been kind of eyeing the 10 years, and it’s not the same. I’m not around. I told those guys too, as long as I’m out, please don’t feel like you’re beholden to me,” Big E recalled via Post Wrestling. “My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I’m not around. I don’t know if that’s fair to those guys. [So I told them] ‘Hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to,’ but they’re always so adamant about like, ‘Nah, nah, nah. This is the group’ and I appreciate them dearly for that.”
Could the New Day work with another member added to the group? Techincally yes, Jey Uso worked a trios match with Kingston and Woods against Imperium, and the results looked totally natural. But morally speaking, if there's one trio in recent WWE history that needs to remain just that moving forward, it has to be New Day, as they've transcended wrestling to become a cultural force all their own.
Big E reveals his desire to do more commentary work for WWE.
Elsewhere in his conversation with WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E discussed his desire to do other things within the WWE Universe as he is simply unable to return to in-ring action, including his recent experience doing pre and post-show commentary with Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and CM Punk at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas.
While Big E is still new to the world of commentary, he has enjoyed his experience so far and would love to work on it further in order to remain an active member of the WWE Universe.
“I think about my time starting off in the company, by no means was I considered a good talker. It took time for me to get more comfortable and what not. For me to be able to stand beside Punk [CM Punk], Cole [Michael Cole], Pat [Pat McAfee], all these guys who are great and natural talkers was really great. I appreciate all the positive feedback. It’s something that I definitely would consider. I still want to be involved with the company, regardless of what happens with my in-ring career moving forward. I’ve been with the company 15 years. 15 years of my life that I’ve been signed with this company, a job I took on a whim, and it’s been such an integral part of my life. It’s definitely something I’m open to,” Big E told WhatCulture Wrestling via 411 Mania.
“There are some really great broadcasters. Vic [Vic Joseph] has done such an incredible job. It was speculated when things were getting shuffled around that maybe he gets moved up to RAW. I definitely want to make sure that I’m not in a position where I'm trying to leapfrog anyone who deserves opportunities or anyone who has been grinding at it. If it makes sense and there are other panels or opportunities to come in, I’d love to. One of the issues is, the bar was set to high. My first time coming in was Vegas with this Rock thing. We have a lot of work to do to make sure every one (after) is as fulfilling and enjoyable. I’m definitely open to it. It means a lot to see all the positive feedback.”
While there isn't an obvious spot for Big E to fill at the moment, especially if the promotion continues to use two-man teams moving forward, who knows, maybe there's a world where Big E becomes the next Gorilla Monsoon, Jerry Lawler, Corey Graves, or even Booker T, using his voice instead of his body to contribute to WWE's weekly storytelling.