After finding themselves without championships for the first time in years, literally, The Usos have one thing and one thing only that they want to accomplish in the WWE Universe moving forward: regaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Fortunately, the brothers have been afforded a chance to remedy that very situation in two weeks’ time, when Jimmy and Jey will get to go face-to-face with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens once more in a match for the unified titles just before Backlash.

Taking some time to address their forthcoming rematch on the SmackDown LowDown, Jimmy and Jey let Megan Morant know that they are ready to take care of WWE’s “Step Brothers.”

“We gonna do what we do, Megan,” Jey said. “I mean, you just said what you said. In two weeks, it’s the biggest WrestleMania tag team rematch. In two weeks, it’s the brothers versus ‘Step Brothers.’ In two weeks, it’s going to be the nine-time WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos.”

“In two weeks,” Jimmy added. “They’re going to know exactly why they the twos and we the ones.”

Will The Usos recapture their titles once more? Only time will tell; WWE does have a card coming up in Saudi Arabia called Night of Champions that they would presumably like to have the Universal Tag Team Championship belts defended on, which might be challenging, considering Zayn’s well-documented issues with the country. Still, to take the straps from Owens and Zayn, arguably the two most popular babyfaces not named Cody Rhodes, would certainly be a serious choice, especially after having “The American Nightmare” lose his match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.