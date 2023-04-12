A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When news broke that the Grizzled Young Veterans, aka the Dyad of Schism, had asked for and were granted their release from NXT, it sent mixed feelings to members across the WWE Universe. Now granted, it makes at least some sense that the team wouldn’t be too jazzed about their current role in NXT, as they went from a pair of hard-hitting British grapplers into the one-contact lens-sporting creeping tag team alongside Ava Raine and Joe Gacey, but few expected the news to drop immensely after WrestleMania weekend, especially after they took part in the buy-in match at NXT Stand and Deliver.

“We haven’t heard a reason why they’ve asked for their releases, but they’re expected to announce themselves shortly as well,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful wrote.

And yet, on the second NXT of the month of April, who but the Dyad returned to television to challenge the members of Gallus to a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship belts.

What gives? Was this segment shot in advance? Are the duo working a little longer before they are allowed to test their mettle in greener pastures, maybe as members of AEW, maybe in Impact, maybe in New Japan Pro Wrestling, or even elsewhere? Fans will have to wait and see, but it is very interesting to see that the Grizzled Young Veterans haven’t re-emerged to announce their release from WWE, and the Dyad is instead working at least one more match against their former rivals from Europe in Gallus. Keep an eye on this space, folks.