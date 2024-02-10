Triple H still runs "The Game."

After getting into it backstage with The Rock and Roman Reigns following a very contentious backstage interaction at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to bring his services to SmackDown for a very important announcement to start off the show.

But what would he say? Would he announce another main event match? Come out of retirement to take a shot at The Rock and Reigns as Cody Rhodes' Night 1 tag team partner? Or simply lay down the law and re-assert his power moving forward?

Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as after a video recap and some Motorhead to fire up the crowd, Levesque marched into the ring flanked by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to address the big, bald elephant in the room in front of a sold-out North Carolina crowd.

“I've gotta tell ya, it sure as hell feels like we're on the ‘Road to WrestleMania.' But before we get to that, welcome to SmackDown! Last night in Las Vegas, it was an incredible kickoff event to get us started on that road to the grandest stage of them all. But the fact of the matter is, last night, we took a pretty hard left turn, and now that road is on fire. But I can tell you this, it feels really good,” Triple H told the SmackDown audience.

“But I came out here to clear out one thing; I wanted to clear up a few things from last night, and it felt like coming out of Las Vegas as we were flying over here, there was some confusion in the air. Maybe some people don't know their role. So I wanted to come out here, and, I don't know, set the record straight because I felt like there were people who went out there and tried to insert their authority when they don't really have any. Because here's the thing, I really don't care where you sit, there's one thing that's abundantly clear here, whether people like them or don't like them, the answers come from one place and one place only, and you are looking at him. So let me just say this: in the main event of WrestleMania 40, the biggest WrestleMania of all time, Roman Reigns will defend his Undpsited WWE Championship in the main event against Cody Rhodes.

“Now, there are some people back there that decision will disappoint them, that maybe they won't like that decision, but here's the thing, it doesn't matter if you don't like that decision! So, with that said, welcome to the ‘Road to WrestleMania!'”

Oh, snap, point to Trips for making a bold, definitive, Rock-inspired statement that proved he's very much still in charge and willing to go to war with Team Rock despite having a spot on the Board of Directors and a legendary pedigree eclipsing even that of “The Game.” With Rocky set to return to SmackDown next week with Reigns and Paul Heyman by his side, it sure seems like this feud between Johnson and Levesque is only going to get bigger over the next few weeks, with Rhodes potentially getting to serve as his quarterback after all.

The Rock was not happy with Triple H at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff.

Oh hey, speaking of Triple H's interaction with The Rock at the end of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, after all of the pomp and circumstance took place on the stage in front of a few thousand fans in Las Vegas, Jackie Redmond attempted to interview with CCO of WWE in order to find out what he thought of the rapidly devolving segment that resulted in a new WrestleMania 40 main event and a physical altercation between the “American Nightmare” and “The Great One.”

While Trips attempted to do just that, he was rapidly interrupted by The Rock, who was not happy with, well, anything really.

“You got to fix it, fix it, have him talk about our family again and that's what happens.” The Rock told Triple H, who said he was out of line. “It's not out of line, have him talk about it, if you don't fix it we will. Have him talk about our family again and I'll slap the f**king teeth out of his mouth.”

“You're lucky we were here,” Roman Reigns added.

Fortunately for Levesque, he wasn't given the Rhodes treatment and socked in the jaw by the “Brahma Bull.” Unfortunately, the animosity between the duo appears to be on a similar level, which probably isn't a good thing for “The Game,” no matter how much he tries to talk a big game.