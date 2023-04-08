A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Paul “Triple H” Levesque open up the first Raw after WrestleMania 39 with a promo that low-key updated the WWE Universe about the future of the promotion, even if he never actually mentioned the terms Endeavor, merger, sale, or UFC in the promo, fans had to watch a three-hour show featuring squash matches, bizarre booking decisions, and an ending that disappointed most fans who tuned in, as the show’s .62 rating on Cagematch clearly proves.

Was WWE returning to the old way of doing things, with Vince McMahon running the show and doing so in such a way that alienates both the fans watching at home and the wrestlers in the back? Dave Meltzer noted that Mr. McMahon was taking a more hands-on role in the company’s on-screen decision-making, and based on RAW‘s booking, that certainly holds up.

So naturally, when Levesque once again announced that he’d be addressing the crowd on Smackdown, fans wondered what else “The Game” could possibly want to share with the WWE Universe, and if anything he had to say would even hold up to the show’s runtime. Fortunately, because Levesque went on at the top of the second hour, he didn’t have much time left to cover for, which is good because his announcement wasn’t so much as about the modern day, but about the past and the future.

“I can tell ya, as long as there’s breath in my body, that’ll never get old,” Levesque declared to the cheering crowd. “I know that you’ve already been here for a while, but welcome to SmackDown, and let me just say that there is nothing in the world like WrestleMania, where the greatest athletes from around the world come to make history on the grandest stage of them all in a place where hearts are broken and dreams are fulfilled. And this year, WrestleMania 39 exceeded all expectations. It is an event where millions – record-setting millions of fans from around the world watch as 161-plus-thousand fans packed into SoFi stadium for two nights, breaking every single WWE record that we have.”

After running over the events of WrestleMania weekend, discussing how many fans attended the show, how many viewed the company’s social media posts, and the like, Levesque turned his attention to the future and announced a pretty incredible wrinkle that should impact the company’s booking well into the future.

Triple H’s announcement will impact the entire WWE Universe.

Continuing on with his promo, Triple H turned his attention to the future and let the WWE fans in attendance and watching from home know that the shows they’ve come to love will be changing considerably, as the promotion is having a Draft in the not-too-distant future and every single Superstar is up for grabs.

“But as great as WrestleMania was, it is now behind us, and now we look to the future. And that is why I am out here: to talk about the future. Are you ready? I said, are you ready!?” Levesque asked. “Because I wanna tell you, that in just a few short weeks, it is once again time for the WWE Draft. A night that changes the future and the destiny of every WWE Superstar in the back. And this year, the Draft will be bigger than it has ever been before, with every single superstar eligible for the Draft. And I promise you this: when it is all said and done, this year’s draft will truly change the game.”

Whoa, now that is a very interesting development indeed, especially since he was able to get “The Game” in his speech for good measure. Welcoming Rhea Ripley down to the ring next, who was accompanied by her faction-makes, Michael Cole and Wade Barett on commentary, questioned if we will soon see the end of The Judgement Day, as the faction could theoretically find themselves split up if, say, Dominik Mysterio stays on RAW and Finn Balor ends up sticking with Ripley on SmackDown.

After bypassing a WWE Draft in 2022 for no reason in particular, WWE will finally place the talents of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT up for grabs, with everyone from Cody Rhodes, to Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – presumably as a tag team – and even Bron Breakker up for grabs for the red and blue brands. While the brand split has been rather porous over the past few months, especially with Undisputed WWE Universal and Tag Team Champions splitting their time across both brands, this could be the change needed to really establish firm identities for RAW and SmackDown.