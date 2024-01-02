Velveteen apologizes to (almost) everyone.

When Patrick Clark, the wrestler formerly known as the Velveteen Dream, was released from WWE in 2021 following some pretty ghastly allegations of inappropriate behavior, it was surprising for one reason and one reason alone: WWE actually fired the NXT standout.

That's right, after news started to break midway through 2020 during the Speaking Out Movement that Clark was an abuser, he remained on NXT television, appearing for the promotion until December and remaining on the roster until May of 2021, when he was released from the promotion following a five-month internal investigation.

Though Clark has popped up on social media multiple times since, the former North American Champion took his biggest swing back into professional wrestling on the second day of 2024, when the Washington DC native released an expansive video apology where he attempted to right some of his previous wrongs.

“As you've probably seen or heard over the course of the last few years, I want to apologize for my behavior. Both professionally and personally, I always preach to those closest to me about the power of accountability and responsibility, and I take full accountability for my behavior over the last three years of my life. When narratives were written about me, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what was written about me, it doesn’t matter what was said about me, it doesn’t matter what’s on the internet about me. I was wrong. And because of that, I need to apologize to a few people,” Velveteen Dream said via Fightful.

“First, I want to apologize to the WWE organization. I want to apologize to the WWE organization for any unwanted attention and negative press that I brought to your brand and your product. I want to apologize to the WWE fans and the Velveteen Dream fans because when you hear the name Velveteen Dream, it should have only been spoken about in a productive and positive light, not the name Patrick Clark as another statistic of what happens when talent and opportunity meet immaturity. That’s not what you spend your hard earned money on, that’s not what you invest your time and your money in. When you look on the TV and come to the shows, you should escape reality, and not have to deal with mine. I want to apologize to the WWE and the fans.”

Whoa, that's a lot right? Well, guess what? Clark had plenty more to say on the matter, for better or worse.

Velveteen Dream apologized to Triple H and HBK, but not his accusers.

Continuing his apology, Velveteen Dream turned his attention to some individuals within the WWE Universe that he feels he's let down, including his two former bosses, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels, even if there is one noticeable party still missing from his final statement.

“I want to apologize to Paul Leveque. Paul, you are such an understanding and patient man and leader and getting the opportunity to work with you and learn from you, I get the sense of what makes you who you are and how you’ve been able to handle the responsibility of being in the public light for such a long time. I want to apologize to you Paul, I’m sorry,” Velveteen Dream said.

“I also want to say I’m sorry to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, it’s still beyond me that I’ve had the opportunity in this lifetime to learn from you, to have your mentorship and guidance, and I apologize if you feel like you’ve wasted your time and your energy investing into me, you have not. I’m still a work in progress, I’m still learning, and I remember all of the lessons that you’ve taught me. Shawn, I’m sorry.

“My best friend, Tehuti Miles [Ashante ‘Thee' Adonis,] I want to apologize to you because before you were tied to me publicly for the support you have given me and continue to give me, your resume was impeccable and I apologize for any smudges that I may have put on that resume because of my behavior. Your the last person that should have to deal with anything like that and I’m sorry man.

“I want to apologize to my family, my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister, my nieces and my nephews — because you made read things, you may hear about things, you may be confronted by people you don’t know and you might feel the need to explain yourselves on my behalf. I just want you to know that you do not have to do that, ever. No one should have to explain anything for Patrick Clark, no one should have to trend because of Patrick Clark, no one should have to answer the questions of where is Patrick now, what did Patrick do, what happened with Patrick. That’s not your responsibility and I don’t want you to have to feel burdened with that responsibility, that’s my responsibility and I apologize to you all for any negative energy that has had to come your way because of me.

“I want to apologize to the fans, and those in my personal and professional life that I have effected by my behavior. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I recognize that I was losing myself and I apologize to anyone that I lost along the way, anyone that I upset or offended because of my behavior. Man, I’m sorry and I hope you all forgive me. Thank you.”

Will Dream get a ton of attention for his statement? Yes. Will someone give him an interview or even book him for their indie fed as a way to provide a second chance or to capitalize on this hype? Fortunately or not, that feels fairly likely. But will Clark's comments actually get him a spot back in the WWE Universe? No, probably not, as the one group he didn't apologize to features the folks who actually accused him of wronging them in the first place, many of whom were minors at the time. With that hanging over his head, he'll probably never be back in WWE, and that's certainly the right call.