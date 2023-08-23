There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Cody Rhodes wasn't known as the “American Nightmare,” an AEW Evp, the hottest act on the independent scene, or even Stardust, but instead a member of the Rhodes Scholars, his mildly popular tag team with Damien Sandow that is more famous for not appearing at WrestleMania 35 than for any of their in-rig accolades, of which there are few.

Discussing what it was like to work with Rhodes during a very interesting period of his career, Sandow, who now wrestles under the moniker Aron Stevens on the indies, noted that the duo brought out the best in each other because they understood their roles.

“Cody said this, and I’ll say this, as far as business goes, we were the best partner each other had in terms of, ‘What are we doing today? Do we have to be the Midnight Express?’ Cause that’s essentially—and we would always joke—that’s what we were. We were the bumping, feeding, heat getting heels. That was our role,” Damien Sandow said to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful 411 Mania.

“But here’s the thing, but we could. We understood how to do it. With a lot of people I’ve seen today think — and I’m not knocking anyone that works hard. You gotta have a move set that’s contemporary. You always gotta keep it fresh. If I go back in the ring, if I ever go back in the ring, I’m gonna have to do it. It’s just common sense. However, guess what? I can do that, and I can do that for 20 minutes, and I can keep people’s attention. That’s the thing. 20 minutes, when the finish of my match happens, I’ll have that place explode. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

Though few fans would trade Rhodes' current schtick for another run with the Rhodes Scholars – Sandow, however, might feel differently – it is fun to recall their run together in The Fed, as it inadvertently helped to inspire the “American Nightmare” to go out on his own on the indies and become the performer he is today. All things considered, a pretty worthy trade-off.

Cody Rhodes reveals how The Nightmare Factory has changed.

Going from the past to the future, Cody Rhodes also recently discussed his wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, in an appearance on The Pulse With Bill Anderson podcast. Though Rhodes isn't getting in the trenches with his students like the good old days when he would work right alongside his students at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, The Nightmare Academy is still providing incredible value to its students, as the “American Nightmare” has brought in WWE scouts to discuss the business with his recruits.

“The Nightmare Factory is the most fun that I have with all of sports entertainment or wrestling, outside of actually being out there in those moments with the fans. When you’re a beginner, that’s the best. You don’t have any bad habits, you don’t even know what the bad habits are. Everything is new. There is nothing instilled in you other than you love this, something caught your attention, and you want to do it. I really enjoy teaching that crop of youth. I’m not great when it comes to fundamental chain wrestling, go from A to B to C to D. As much as I can tell you, ‘in front of a live crowd, this moment might work for you. Take an extra second.’ I had the best education. Dusty Rhodes is my father and growing up in the business, I started at 20, I got to wrestle Triple H, the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels. All these guys aren’t here (wrestling) anymore. Everyone is alive, other than my father. These legends passed it on to me, that’s how it used to be done. Now, to be able to take the stuff they said, and make it my thing, and tell these kids, it’s the best,” Cody Rhodes said via EWrestling News.

“I love the Nightmare Factory. I love to do a showcase every 12 weeks. It’s the beginner’s camp. The showcase, I always think it’s going to be so bad. They’re brand new, they’re children. The running gag is ‘ah, it’s actually pretty good. We must have taught them something.’ We just had a scout from WWE come down, give them the hard talk on all the things that it takes. He was really impressed. That makes me feel good because that’s the whole point of getting this knowledge. I got this knowledge from guys that I mentioned. The whole point is passing it on and building the next generation.”

Will any of these Nightmare Academy students become the next great WWE Superstar? Maybe yes, maybe no, but considering multiple performers who trained under Rhodes have already found success in professional wrestling, with Anna Jay, The Renegades, and about a third of the Dark Order – 5 and 10 – all getting their training in under Rhodes' leadership, it's clear the school is doing something right.