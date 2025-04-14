Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams is heading to TV, as he will guest star in All American's Season 7 finale.

Variety reports Williams will have a guest role in The CW's series. He will play Eddie Blair, South Crenshaw High's Athletic Director. This marks a return to the show for Williams. Previously, he served as an extra during the third season.

“I am super excited to be a part of this new season of All American,” Williams said to Variety. “They treated me like royalty, put me in my own trailer, and made sure I looked top tier. I really appreciated that because four years ago, I was working as an extra–as a kicker–for South Crenshaw.

“To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me. They have a great cast and crew, incredible directors, and a strong team. It was an honor [to] be a part of the show,” he continued.

Before his WWE career, NXT star Trick Williams was a star football player. He started his collegiate career with the Hampton Pirates, and he later decided to walk on with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After going undrafted in the NFL Draft, Williams began coaching. He also got to try out at the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp.

Williams then began training for a WWE career shortly after. He debuted in NXT in 2021, aligning with Carmelo Hayes. In 2023, Williams won the NXT North American Championship.

However, his reign only lasted a couple of days. Williams then lost it to Dominik Mysterio after his Judgment Day stablemates interfered in the match.

In 2024, Williams finally captured the NXT Championship. He challenged Ilja Dragunov for the championship and won it. However, his first reign ended after 75 days to Ethan Page. Williams later won the championship back and held it for 98 days before losing it to Oba Femi, who still holds it.