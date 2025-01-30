For years, fans have been hoping to see the WWE return of AJ Lee, the wife of former world champion CM Punk. Now, fans are speculating that it is going to happen at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

WWE backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond polled Superstars, asking for the returns they want to see at the 2025 Royal Rumble event. When it got to Punk, he seemingly knew a surprise that he would get in trouble for revealing.

“There's a big one that I'm not gonna say because I'm going to get in trouble,” Punk teased.

Punk gave some other wishlist items, including Akira Hokuto and Lioness Asuka. However, his best answer was Santina, referring to Santino Marella's alias.

Fans began speculating that Punk was referring to Lee returning at the Royal Rumble. It is unclear whether he was referring to his wife or someone else. It is possible that the “big one” he is talking about is someone else. WWE fans will find out soon on February 1.

Will AJ Lee return at the WWE Royal Rumble?

CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, would be the biggest surprise WWE could pull off at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She has been retired from wrestling since April 2015, and yet she remains a fan-favorite.

Part of her retirement was due to injuries that she suffered. She also departed the company due to Punk's relationship with them upon his exit.

Now that hell has frozen over and Punk is back in WWE, maybe Lee will be back in the squared circle, too. If not, she will be remembered as one of the best Superstars in the “Divas” era.

At one point in her run, Lee held the Divas Championship for a record-breaking 295 days. That was later topped by Nikki Bella during her second run with the belt.

CM Punk's second WWE run

Punk returned to WWE in 2023 at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. It took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and was a shocking moment. He had been away from the company for almost a decade and left on bad terms.

During his first televised match back, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, he was injured by Drew McIntyre. This kept him on the shelf for six months. However, he continued to feud with McIntyre leading up to their singles match at SummerSlam.

While Punk lost the first one, he would win their next two matches. He first won a “Strap Match “at Bash in Berlin before closing their trilogy with a “Hell in a Cell” match.

Since then, he has teamed with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames and defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match. He also declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and hopes to accomplish his dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania. Winning the Royal Rumble would help him accomplish that.