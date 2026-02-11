Last month, on Jan. 31, 2026, Gunther defeated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and retired him. However, despite his retirement, speculations and rumors remained about his potential in-ring return or stints at other promotions.

The contract status of AJ Styles has been a hot topic in recent weeks, and now a major update has emerged on it. As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Styles and WWE had discussed a new contract for 2026. However, as the Royal Rumble approached quickly, the deal was finalized, and the decision was made to go with the Gunther-Styles retirement angle.

However, despite these updates, Johnson claimed that the two parties are still in discussion about “The Phenomenal One's” future in WWE, although there are currently no confirmations if an agreement has been reached or not. Once Styles' contract expires, he would be free to work wherever he likes, although no rumors about his in-ring return have emerged.

What does AJ Styles' WWE contract expiry mean?

AJ Styles has been one of WWE's pillars since his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. One of the most prolific wrestlers in the industry, Styles retired with a celebrated career and multiple World title wins.

With WWE-TNA's ongoing partnership, his contract expiry could mean a potential final TNA before finally hanging up his boots. Although an AEW run seems unlikely, with Styles' close relationships there and Tony Khan's constant praises, he could make the jump and make several dream matches come true. At 48-years-old, Styles recently stated “never say never” to the potential chances of an in-ring comeback.