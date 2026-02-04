While he had to retire from WWE, AJ Styles may not be done with the promotion quite yet, as a recent report suggests he still has work to do with the company.

PWInsider (via Ringside News) reports that Styles is scheduled to visit WWE headquarters. He will not be alone, as former Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will also be there. The reason for their trip is unknown, but the report suggested that they could be there to record podcasts.

So, fans can expect to see Styles at least once more after his retirement. It's unknown if he will have any greater role in WWE after retiring.

AJ Styles retired from WWE at the Royal Rumble

Styles faced Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, putting his career on the line. While the “Phenomenal One” gave it his all, he lost, meaning he had to retire.

It was a competitive match, lasting over 24 minutes, and it followed the hour-long Women's Royal Rumble match. Gunther beat Styles via technical submission.

Styles now becomes the latest victim to be retired by Gunther. Previously, the “Ring General” retired Goldberg and John Cena in the same year.

The feud between Styles and Gunther began after the “Ring General” retired Cena. Gunther gloated after retiring the 17-time world champion, and Styles took issue with this.

They had a match during the Jan. 12, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW. Styles forced Gunther to tap out, but the referee didn't see it. So, Gunther took advantage of Styles letting go of the submission hold and beat him. Their Royal Rumble match was a rematch with the stipulation that if Styles lost, he had to retire.

Now, Styles is retired from WWE. However, fans will continue speculating whether or not he is actually retired or if he's just done in WWE. There's always a chance that he jumps ship to another promotion like TNA or AEW.