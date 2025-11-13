When fans see WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss will have a new hairstyle. The recent Women's Tag Team Champion (with Charlotte Flair) was spotted sporting a new look.

Bliss' hairstylist, Luis Marston-Vega, posted a video showcasing her new hairstyle. The WWE star's hair appears to be blonder than ever, and it was straightened in the video.

It looks like Bliss loved it, as she reposted Marston-Vega's post on her Instagram Stories. Fans will have to wait until her next appearance to get a better look at it.

When will Alexa Bliss debut her new hairstyle in WWE?

Expect to catch a glimpse of Bliss' new hairstyle whenever she's back on WWE TV. Her last match was during the Nov. 10, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Bliss and Flair defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). However, they lost, ending their reign at 100 days. This was the pairing's first reign. Previously, Bliss won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka.

It has been a busy year for Bliss. She made her return after being on a two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. She was eliminated by Liv Morgan in the battle royal.

During the first part of her return, Bliss competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament, losing in the semifinals to Asuka. She then started her partnership with Flair.

They beat Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. During their reign, they successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day, the Culling (Izzi Dane and Tatum Paxley), the Green Regime (Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre), ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca), and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Where they go next remains unclear. It's not clear if Bliss and Flair's partnership will continue. The end of their Women's Tag Team Championship reign may spell the end of their tag team.