Luckily, everything seems to be okay as former WWE Superstar Paige (formerly Saraya in AEW) has reassured fans that her dad is okay after he was hospitalized.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a message to her fans, thanking them for the encouraging messages. He is on the mend following his hospitalization.

“Just a quick message to say yes my dad is in the hospital,” Paige said. “I’ve had a lot of messages of concern about it. He has been sick for a while. But what I will say is, he’s doing a lot better and getting healthier every single day. Appreciate all the messages. He's the strongest human I know, very lucky and grateful that he’s my Daddio.

“He's going to be okay, he’ll be there for a little while but again he’s doing incredible and making big progress [red heart emoji],” she continued.

Wishing all the best to Paige's dad as he recovers following his hospitalization.

Who is former WWE star Paige?

Paige is a former WWE Superstar who had an 11-year run in the company from 2011 to 2022. She was an integral part of the NXT roster when WWE changed from Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) to NXT.

She became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion by defeating Emma in 2013. Her reign would last 301 days before she vacated it.

While she was still in NXT, Paige debuetd on the WWE main roster, beating AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship. Paige became the first “Diva” to win the title in her debut match. She was also the first to simultaneously hold the NXT Women's Championship and Divas Championship.

However, she was forced to vacate the NXT Women's Championship as a result of winning the Divas Championship. After a successful career, she was forced to retire due to injuries in 2018.

For the remainder of her WWE tenure, Paige would still appear in non-wrestling roles, like being the general manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

Her first tenure with WWE ended in 20222. She would subsequently join AEW, where she would compete in the ring. Her time there would conclude in March 2025.

She was the subject of a WWE-produced biopic, Fighting with My Family. Florence Pugh played her in the biopic, which also featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.