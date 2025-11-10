It has been almost half a year since WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered her serious knee injury, and her return may not come until 2026.

BodySlam reports (via WrestlePurists) that Stark is currently targeting a return to WWE sometime in the “middle” of 2026. Currently, WWE's creative team is discussing her return. One potential change is Stark being a babyface upon her return.

This would be a new direction for Stark. She has primarily played a heel during her time in WWE, especially while on the main roster. So, expect something fresh for her once she returns.

It's a positive sign to hear this report. WWE's higher-ups are reportedly still high on her, so all is not lost despite her devastating injury.

When did WWE's Zoey Stark suffer her injury?

Stark suffered her injury in May 2025 during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She was taking part in a Money in the Bank qualifying match to take part in the annual ladder match.

She was facing Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in the match where her injury occurred. During the match, Stark tried to hit a dropkick from the middle rope, landing awkwardly and getting removed from the match.

The injury could not have happened at a worse time. Just a few weeks earlier, Shayna Baszler was released, and this put an end to Pure Fusion Collective (P.F.C.).

Originally, the faction began with Stark and Baszler as a tag team. A returning Sonya Deville eventually revealed herself as the leader of their group.

Deville was later released in Feb. 2025, so that left Stark and Baszler as the remaining Pure Fusion Collective members. Once Baszler was released in May, the group was disbanded.

During her time on the main roster, Stark has not won any championships. She and Baszler competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship several times, but they never won it. While in NXT, Star won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Io Shirai (aka Iyo Sky).

Stark's WWE career started in NXT in 2021. Right before making her jump to the main roster, Stark entered the 2023 Royal Rumble match in the 13th slot. Deville would later eliminate her 26 minutes into her run.