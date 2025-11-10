After making a surprise appearance at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed her return plans from injury.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Morgan was asked when fans could expect her return from the shoulder injury she suffered in June 2025.

She was very cryptic in her response, not giving away a lot. “I think that everyone’s just going to have to watch me,” she teased fans.

When will Liv Morgan return to WWE from her injury?

It sounds like Morgan is gearing up for her return from injury. Making public appearances hints that Morgan is on the mend, and it could come before the end of the year.

Another option is that she comes back during the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE traditionally likes to bring back or debut new Superstars during the annual battle royals as surprise entrants.

Morgan has made returns during them in the past, so this would not be unprecedented. Her return during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble was similarly from a shoulder injury.

She has had a history of shoulder injuries. Her first notable one occurred in 2023, forcing her to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship, which she had won with Raquel Rodriguez (they have gone on to win three more of them).

Her return would come shortly after, but she would once again be written off television due to a shoulder injury in July. This kept her out of action until Jan. 2024.

Before her injury, Morgan was on a tear. She was coming off a 226-day Women's World Championship reign, which ended at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6, 2025.

Her latest injury occurred during the June 16 edition of RAW. She was facing Kairi Sane in a match when it happened. Morgan landed awkwardly on her shoulder, immediately rolling out of the ring. She was then helped backstage, and it was revealed to be another shoulder injury.

Additionally, Morgan is an actress. Her first movie role was in The Kill Room, which also starred Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, and Samuel L. Jackson. Coming up, she will star in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James.