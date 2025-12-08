Growing up, current WWE Superstar Bayley was a big professional wrestling fan, especially of the iconic Matt Hardy, but that may have caused a high school boyfriend to break up with her.

Appearing on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, Bayley recalled being obsessed with all things WWE and Hardy in high school, which caused her then-boyfriend to break up with her. Nowadays, she can laugh at it, but it was surely painful in the moment.

“I had dated a guy in high school, and this is when Matt Hardy had gotten released and he had worked the home promotion that I ended up training at, so he was on the show,” she said, setting the scene. “The Hardys were like my favorite, so I got to meet him.”

Meeting Hardy was “all” that she talked about, and this caused her boyfriend to have second thoughts about their relationship. He then ended their relationship.

“It was all I talked about. I was like 15 years old, already 15, I’m not like a 10 year old kid. It was all I was talking about to this guy and I didn't even realize it,” she explained. “And he ended up like dumping me because he was like, ‘Dude, all you talk about is Matt Hardy.'”

WWE's Bayley has proved her high school boyfriend wrong

Luckily, Bayley's dreams worked out, as she, like Hardy, is a WWE legend. She is a two-time RAW Women's Champion and has also won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

Additionally, Bayley is a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné). She has won a Money in the Bank ladder match and a Royal Rumble throughout her career as well.

Currently, Bayley is slated to face Sol Ruca at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13. It is John Cena's retirement show, but he also wanted to showcase younger NXT talent against WWE main roster members. So, Bayley will be one of the WWE veterans taking on a young up-and-comer.