It seems that Becky Lynch has retired from WWE, at least according to her recent comments. The seven-time world champion has been away from the company since May 2024.

During an appearance at the Ultimate Improv Show, Lynch discussed her wrestling status. She said that she is “not wrestling anymore,” but could return down the line. Lynch also points out that her husband, Seth Rollins, is still in the business.

“It's WrestleMania season, isn't it?” she asked. “Look, I'm not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband [Seth Rollins] is!”

Whether or not Lynch is telling the truth remains to be seen. She was used in the marketing material for the Monday Night RAW on Netflix partnership, indicating her return was imminent.

For now, she remains “retired” from the sport. Lynch is a seven-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and a Tag Team Champion with Lita throughout her career, so she has left no stone unturned.

Has Becky Lynch retired from WWE?

Lynch claimed that she was done with wrestling in WWE. However, that contradicts her and her husband's past comments. In November 2024, “The Man” said that she was not going to retire after losing to Liv Morgan, thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

“If you think that the way I'm going to go out, after the career I've had, is with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, well, that probably [is not] gonna happen,” Lynch said.

More recently, her husband promised that she is “gearing up to get ready to come back.” He explained that she is “active” and planning on a return.

“She has not retired, she has not mentioned anything about retirement,” Rollins claimed. “There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.”

It is WrestleMania season, and not having Lynch around for it is strange. She is usually in a marquee feud heading into the show, but she looks bound to miss it this year.

Last year, Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, she would capture the championship shortly after when it was vacated by Ripley due to an injury.

Lynch would hold the championship for a little over a month before losing it to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. She then lost her rematch a couple of nights later and has not been seen since. She did film parts in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Happy Gilmore 2, though, since her leave.