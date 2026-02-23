WWE NXT Superstar and former AEW Women's World Champion, Blake Monroe, recently opened up and shared suffering a devastating rib injury a couple of months ago in Dec. 2025. Toward the final few days of last year, Monroe lost her NXT Women's North American title to Thea Hail in a botched match finish.

Recently speaking to Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling, Monroe was asked about that title change. Reflecting on the moment, Monroe opened up and shared how she left the match with damaged rib cartilage.

“Yes. The negative is Thea Hail will always be attached to me. I don’t want to have to wrestle her next week. You’re lucky I showed up today. I should have gone to therapy. The theme of my career is that people will talk about me, and who are you if you’re not talked about? It was definitely shocking, and I feel like the ref was clearly in a rush to get home,” she said. “He counted that quick. It was definitely very exciting. I’m going to get my revenge next week, in under three minutes.”

The final moments of the match saw Hail hit a springboard senton onto Monroe, which seemingly knocked the wind out of her, leaving Monroe unable to kick out. Later, it was revealed that the shocking title change was not part of the plan.

“You’re taking me back now to Christmas because I actually got injured, too. I damaged all the cartilage in my ribs. I spent my Christmas break bandaged up, having to do rehab, thinking of all the things I was going to do to Thea Hail, and never actually got to wrestle her.”

The two are again scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 episode of NXT in a Speed Title contenders tournament match. While Monroe was recently rumored to join the main roster, the transition has not happened yet.